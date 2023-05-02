Firaxis Games and 2K have announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns, last year's critically acclaimed comic book card-based tactics game, is no longer coming to Switch
Announcing the news alongside the final DLC trailer for the game, publisher 2K confirmed on its official website (via Twitter) that while the game would be coming digitally to PS4 and Xbox One on 11th May — and that all four DLCs will be available day one — "a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer planned." No reason has been given for the Switch port's cancellation.
This is no doubt a sting for Marvel fans who have been waiting to play the strategy game, from the team behind the XCOM and Civilization series. The game reviewed extremely well across the board, praising the gameplay and genre pivot for a superhero game, however, our sister site Push Square reported that the game was apparently "a commercial flop".
Announced at Gamescom 2021 for all platforms, Marvel's Midnight Suns brings together the titular Midnight Sons, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Runaways with DLC characters like Deadpool, Morbius, and Venom being added at a later date. Storm will be added in the final piece of DLC, appropriately named 'Blood Storm'.
Not the news we were hoping for at all! We'll have to shuffle our cards and find something else to fill that card-based superhero hole we have on Switch. Let us know what you think of this announcement in the comments below.
