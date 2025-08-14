The Nintendo Switch 2’s larger display is one of its biggest draws, but it also means you will want to keep it looking flawless for years to come. A good screen protector is a simple, affordable way to defend your console from scratches, smudges, and other daily wear.

In this guide, we have picked out the best Nintendo Switch 2 screen protectors to keep your view crystal clear and your gameplay distraction-free.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Switch 2

This one delivers tough 9H hardness to protect your console’s display from everyday scratches. Its oleophobic coating (which means oil is scared of it...or repelled from it, at least) resists fingerprints, keeping the screen clear and smudge-free.

The included installation kit ensures a quick, accurate, hassle-free application, too.

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

This one a budget-friendly choice that doesn't scrimp on quality. Its automatic alignment kit makes installation a breeze, taking just 30 seconds with no fiddly adjustments

The tough 9H tempered glass guards against scratches and impacts, as you'd expect, and an anti-fingerprint coating keeps the display looking clean, even after hours of play.

Belkin TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

Belkin's screen protector combines 9H hardness with advanced impact protection to guard against scratches, scuffs, drops, bites, rogue Lego pieces, that kind of thing.

An anti-reflective finish makes the screen easier to view indoors or outdoors, and the included Easy Align frame makes for quick, accurate installation. An anti-fingerprint coating also helps keep the display clear for distraction-free gaming.

LISEN Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

LISEN's Switch 2 screen protector delivers the usual 9H+ tempered glass, too, offering shatter-proof protection that is 7–8 times tougher than regular glass.

The anti-glare finish keeps visuals clear under bright lights or at wide viewing angles, making it great for multiplayer sessions. The included auto-alignment tool and dust-removal system make installation quick and bubble-free, while the full-screen fit preserves the console’s original look without black borders.

LK Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

The LK screen protector is designed for full edge-to-edge coverage of the console’s 7.9-inch display, with its 9H glass offering strong scratch resistance and impact absorption. This one's got an oleophobic coating to scare off oil, too, which helps prevent fingerprints and smudges.

Each pack includes two full-coverage protectors for added value and comes with an auto-aligning installation system.