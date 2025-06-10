If you’ve already picked up a protective case for your Switch 2 — and if not, you might want to check out our Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cases guide — the next thing to think about is how you’re storing your growing collection of physical games.

Game card cases might not be the flashiest accessory, but they’re incredibly handy for keeping your library organised and travel-ready. Whether you’re looking to take a few favourites on the go or store a bigger collection safely at home, there are plenty of compact, durable options that make life just that bit easier.

Here are our top picks.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Hori Card Case 24 for Nintendo Switch 2

The Hori Card Case 24 is a clever, officially licensed way to keep up to 24 Switch 2 game cards neat and organised.

Made from sturdy translucent plastic, it lets you see your titles at a glance, while its compact size ensures it slips easily into backpacks or console cases without taking up much space. The snap shut lid keeps everything secure during travel, and it comes in two colour options: clear blue and clear black.

Practical, reliable and well built, it’s an ideal pick for anyone carrying a growing physical library.

HORI Switch Game Card Case

Originally released in the early days of the Switch, the HORI Game Card Case remains a dependable and well-designed option for storing physical games.

It holds up to 24 Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 game cards, with a compact, travel-friendly design that makes it easy to slip into a bag or case. There’s also room for two microSD cards, and the pop-in, pop-out slots make loading and removing games simple.

It may be a veteran of the accessories scene, but this officially licensed case still holds up as a solid, fuss-free solution.

Nintendo Switch 2 Card Pocket 24

The Nintendo Switch 2 Card Pocket 24 is a no-frills, officially licensed storage solution that does exactly what it says.

Made from polypropylene, it holds up to 24 game cards in a simple, lightweight shell that’s easy to pack and carry. If you’re after something compact, reliable and straight from Nintendo, this gets the job done without any fuss.

Steelplay - Game Card Case 24 Switch 2 Cards

The Steelplay Game Card Case offers another straightforward, compact way to store and organise up to 24 Nintendo Switch game cards.

Made from durable PVC in a transparent anthracite grey finish, it keeps your library easily accessible while protecting your games on the go. The design makes it simple to pop cards in and out, and there’s even room for two microSD cards to keep your saves or downloads close at hand.

Reliable, portable, and refreshingly simple.

JSAUX Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch 2

The JSAUX Game Card Case is a clean, compact solution for storing a large number of physical games.

It holds up to 40 Nintendo Switch 2 game cards. The understated black design keeps things simple, with light branding and a small indicator on the front showing its capacity. Inside, two stacked levels of clear plastic sleeves allow the case to remain compact without sacrificing storage, and magnetic clasps keep it securely shut during everyday travel.

Sturdy, discreet and well thought out, it’s a great option for keeping your collection tidy at home or on the move.

Sisma 80 Switch 2 Game Case

The Sisma 80 Switch 2 Game Case is a high-capacity organiser built for serious collectors.

Designed to hold up to a whopping 80 Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 game cards, it uses four internal flaps with elasticated pouches to keep everything neatly in place and easy to access. The sturdy semi-hard shell is made from shockproof EVA and covered in durable "1680d" Oxford fabric, offering solid protection against bumps, drops and daily wear. Double metal zips make it easy to open and close, and the compact book-style design makes it ideal for both travel and home storage.

If you’re looking to keep a large collection safe, organised, and ready to go, this case gets the job done without fuss.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve picked up a similar game card case to keep your Switch 1 and 2 game cards organised. And if you're interested in upgrading your TV to take advantage of the new system's features, check out our guide to the Best 4K TVs for Switch 2.