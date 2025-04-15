Your mind may be fixed firmly on Switch 2, but that isn't going to stop Nintendo from opening the sale floodgates on its current system. The 'Save & Play' sale is now available on the European eShop, bringing discounts to first- and third-party titles until 27th April.

To help you quickly filter through to the good stuff, we have assembled the following list of every game in Nintendo's sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher. We've presented the cream of the crop in alphabetical order, accompanied by its discounted price in GBP (check out your respective eShop for EUR savings).

It's a big one this time, so if you want to stock up on eShop credit before diving in, you can do so via the links below.

Now then, let's get to it...

Abzu (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Giant Squid Release Date: 29th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









£3.74 (-75%) Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies. Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Abzû has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score, and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. Abzû isn't a game about winning, but about the journey (no pun intended) you take getting there.

Aegis Defenders (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: GUTS Department Release Date: 8th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









£3.74 (-75%) Aegis Defenders is a fantastic game, brilliantly blending the tower defense and platforming genres in a unique way to produce a memorable and enjoyable experience. Lovable characters, interesting lore, plenty of secrets, engaging gameplay, and gorgeous presentation combine to make this a must-have title for your Switch. We would recommend this to anybody looking for a detailed world to immerse themselves in, or to somebody looking for that next game to play through with a friend. Aegis Defenders is a real gem on the eShop; don’t miss out.

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£5.99 (-50%) Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

ARMS (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 16th Jun 2017 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2017 ( UK/EU )

















£33.29 (-33%) The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players. Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill. In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar. ARMS $49.89

£44.59

Amazon (UK)

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU )

















£10.49 (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







£3.74 (-75%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. And its sequel, Axiom Verge 2, is also on sale for £8.09 (-50%). Axiom Verge $36.97

£24.99

Amazon (US)

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















£8.99 (-40%) Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 20th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









£4.49 (-50%) Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or are just getting into it for the first time, Blaster Master Zero 2 is a stellar experience from stem to stern, and further cements Inti Creates’ legacy as one of the best developers in the retro gaming business. And if you want more, the stellar Blaster Master Zero 3 is also on sale for £6.74 (-50%).

BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition (Switch) Publisher: Arc System Works / Developer: Arc System Works Release Date: 7th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£8.74 (-75%) BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition may have arrived a few years late on Switch, but that delay didn't dull the sharpness of its 2D fighting package. Not only does it give the Ragna saga a proper send-off with a story mode that's so rich in character development it could be a full anime season in its own right, but it offers a staggering number of modes to keep you playing long after the credits roll. It runs silky-smooth docked or in handheld modes and runs like a dream online. The lack of an English dub still rankles, and new adopters are going to have to do a lot of research to understand what's going on, but it's well worth the effort. You can also pick up Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle on sale for £4.49 (-75%).

Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: JoyMasher Release Date: 11th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )









£4.58 (-70%) For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Number None / Developer: Number None Release Date: 14th May 2024 ( USA ) / 14th May 2024 ( UK/EU )











£8.09 (-55%) Braid remains a landmark equally for indie game development and puzzle platformers. The time control mechanics are mind-bendingly satisfying to play with and the puzzles are wickedly inventive. This Anniversary Edition is an exquisite expression of the original concept, with everything spruced up to perfection. And, even on top of that, it includes interactive creators’ commentary that sets a high watermark for in-game analysis and represents a new key text for anyone interested in how games are made. In short: this package is an all-timer.