Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

When a publisher reveals that its upcoming game gives off 'Super Mario vibes' or 'Legend of Zelda vibes', we often can't help but chuckle under our breath, mutter "okay, we'll see about that", before scrutinising the trailer and coming up with any excuse as to why that's not the case.

With Microid's The Smurfs - Dreams, which the publisher outright states is "serving up some serious Super Mario vibes", we did the exact same thing. But you know what? Yeah, we can see it. Now, we're not going to sit here and say that it's going to be a genre-defining platforming and stand toe-to-toe with some of Nintendo's best, but it definitely looks like it's heavily inspired by the likes of Super Mario 3D Land and Super Mario 3D World.

Developed by Ocellus Services and launching on the Switch later this year, the game features solo and co-op gameplay across four worlds with twelve levels in total. It's your job to save the community of Smurfs, who have been cast into a deep slumber by the evil Gargomel. We're not going to lie, it looks pretty neat, so let's check out the key features:

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

We'll be sure to keep you updated on when The Smurf - Dreams is due to launch, so keep your eyes peeling in the coming weeks and months.

What do you make of this one? Do you think it gives off Super Mario vibes? Let your thoughts be known with a comment down below.