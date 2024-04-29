When a publisher reveals that its upcoming game gives off 'Super Mario vibes' or 'Legend of Zelda vibes', we often can't help but chuckle under our breath, mutter "okay, we'll see about that", before scrutinising the trailer and coming up with any excuse as to why that's not the case.
With Microid's The Smurfs - Dreams, which the publisher outright states is "serving up some serious Super Mario vibes", we did the exact same thing. But you know what? Yeah, we can see it. Now, we're not going to sit here and say that it's going to be a genre-defining platforming and stand toe-to-toe with some of Nintendo's best, but it definitely looks like it's heavily inspired by the likes of Super Mario 3D Land and Super Mario 3D World.
Developed by Ocellus Services and launching on the Switch later this year, the game features solo and co-op gameplay across four worlds with twelve levels in total. It's your job to save the community of Smurfs, who have been cast into a deep slumber by the evil Gargomel. We're not going to lie, it looks pretty neat, so let's check out the key features:
Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!
Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!
Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!
Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!
Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!
We'll be sure to keep you updated on when The Smurf - Dreams is due to launch, so keep your eyes peeling in the coming weeks and months.
What do you make of this one? Do you think it gives off Super Mario vibes? Let your thoughts be known with a comment down below.
Comments 10
Oh, wow!
Another Smurf games again. 😃
(Saw PS5 logo at the end of trailer + Microids logo)
I will get the PS5 version in physical release.
Thanks for the info.
This company likes to pump out Smurfs games, but a lot of them are actually not that bad. Better that most Sonic Games for sure.
Microids and Ocellus make some surprisingly good games.
Whilst I haven't tried their Smurfs games (not that interested in the IP), their Marsupilami game was a very good Donkey Kong Country type adventure.
this looks pretty good,
I'll have to keep an eye on this.
This looks more like Sackboy, than it does like any Mario game, which was too easy and boring.
I've heard good things about previous games by both this specific developer (the Marsupilami game as mentioned by @RupeeClock) and the publisher (Smurfs Mission Vileaf) so fingers crossed this one will be good as well, it certainly does look so!
Looks like it could be fun.
Well, I like the graphics and it looks a lot of fun! For now, I'm totally in.
This looks like a good Smurfs adventure. I would like to give it a try.
@RareFan
Yeah, could you just not with your constant hate on Sonic? Or should I just keep saying how Banjo Kazooie was ''mid'' at best and that Tooie is one of the worst sequels out there (Which I really do think it is)? Sure, the last ten years have been rough for the blue blur, but go back to 2000-2012 and ALOT of them are at least decent (Rush, Rush Adventure, Unleashed, Colors, Generations, the two racing games)
Interested to see if you even reply to this at all.
Tap here to load 10 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...