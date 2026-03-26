Plenty of readers (and beyond) have been enjoying the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 'Welcome Version' demo over the past 24 hours. But for some diving in this morning, they've been greeted by a rather unpleasant surprise: a crash.

It turns out that Nintendo has identified a bug with the demo, which causes it to crash when you wake the console from sleep mode between 9pm and 10am, if you've cleared the main content. Thanks to OatmealDome for the translation!

Fortunately, this bug doesn't seem to affect transferring your save data to the full game, so that's a relief. Nintendo is looking into the issue and will provide an update when it can.

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[Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream] Nintendo has confirmed a bug that causes the demo to crash if you launch the app or wake the console from sleep between 9 pm and 10 am, after reaching the end. This bug does not affect your ability to transfer your save data to the full game. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T12:26:40.8708745Z

As it turns out, a few people on the tomodachilife subreddit have been encountering this issue today, with some suggesting closing and reopening the demo, and others saying they needed to reinstall the whole thing. Turning your internal clock back to 25th March also may fix the problem.

Besides this, early response to the demo has been extremely positive, and has resulted in some hilarious moments online already. Fans have already discovered that there's basically no filter, meaning the Miis can swear freely and colourfully.

Have you experienced any issues with the Tomodachi Life demon on Switch? Let us know in the comments.