Oh goodness, trust the internet to figure out if you can swear and say naughty things in a video game made by Nintendo.

Within hours of the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream demo going live, players quickly decided to test the filter out on the game. And it turns out, to live the dream to its fullest, no filters are allowed.

We’ll obviously be careful with what we share here given that this is all NSFW or not kid-friendly, so please click on the links below with caution.

The first one we spotted was from Bluesky user @lunick.itch.io, who gently breaks the boundaries here. And, yep, your Miis can swear. A few NL staff members have tested this with the demo, and it does work.

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The Tomodachi Life subreddit has also been experimenting, a few gentler than the examples on Bluesky, while others are very much pushing things to the very limits

Truly, we are living in a utopia, and this can result in some extremely funny conversations, especially given that all conversations are delivered by a speech-to-text voice for each Mii, which you can customize for every single creation. So just imagine saying some pretty below-the-board stuff with the squeakiest voice imaginable.

Some suspect the reason there isn't a filter is because there are image sharing restrictions, and there's no online Mii sharing either. So it's largely a single-player experience, but you can share Miis locally with friends.

Look, if you want to try it out yourself — and remember, be respectful — then go ahead and download that demo right now and test the filters out yourself,

Are you making your Miis say naughty things online? Tell us (but not the contents, please) in the comments.