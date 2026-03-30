The latest UK Charts data is here, and it's mostly a bit of a wet lettuce this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 taking the lead once again.

However, the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch 2 has helped the game storm back into the top ten to land at number 8. Quite a feat considering it was at number 29 last week. Switch 2 garnered 63% of the platform split, with Switch 1 making up the remaining 37%.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Pokopia retains its position at number 6, while both Mario Kart World and Resident Evil Requiem jump up one spot each to grab the silver and bronze medals respectively. Requiem is still selling best on PC and PS5, though the Switch 2 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S, at least.