|2
|
1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 49%, Switch 18%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%
|
3
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
|
4
|
3
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 53%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 3%
|
-
|4
|Nioh 3
|
|
1
|5
|Crimson Desert
|
|
6
|6
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
|
16
|7
|
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|Switch 40%, PS5 37%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 5%
|
29
|8
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
|
8
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
|
9
|10
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%
|
NEW
|11
|Life is Strange: Reunion
|
|
-
|12
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 50%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 7%, PS4 5%
|
5
|13
|WWE 2K26
|PS5 77%, Xbox 13%, Switch 2 10%
|
10
|14
|F1 25
|
|
19
|15
|The Sims: Enchanted by Nature
|
|
-
|16
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
|
12
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 73%, Switch 2 27%
|
11
|18
|Minecraft
|
|
13
|19
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
|
17
|20
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
|
38
|21
|Resident Evil 2
|
|
18
|22
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
|
20
|23
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
|
14
|24
|Split Fiction
|PS5 67%, Switch 2 25%, Xbox 8%
|
24
|25
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
|
22
|26
|
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|
|
26
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
|
25
|28
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
|
36
|29
|Resident Evil 3
|
|
37
|30
|EA Sports NHL 26
|Xbox Series 75%, PS5 14%, PS4 7%, Switch 4%
|
32
|31
|Tekken 8
|
|
15
|32
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 38%, PS4 30%, Switch 17%, Xbox 16%
|
37
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
|
-
|34
|
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 62%, Switch 34%, Xbox 3%, PS4 1%
|
27
|35
|Battlefield 6
|
|
-
|36
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|PS5 60%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox 3%
|
40
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
|
21
|38
|Resident Evil 4
|
|
27
|39
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
|
-
|40
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 48%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 13%