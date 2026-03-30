Mario Wonder - NS2E
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts data is here, and it's mostly a bit of a wet lettuce this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 taking the lead once again.

However, the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch 2 has helped the game storm back into the top ten to land at number 8. Quite a feat considering it was at number 29 last week. Switch 2 garnered 63% of the platform split, with Switch 1 making up the remaining 37%.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Pokopia retains its position at number 6, while both Mario Kart World and Resident Evil Requiem jump up one spot each to grab the silver and bronze medals respectively. Requiem is still selling best on PC and PS5, though the Switch 2 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S, at least.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split
2

1

 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 49%, Switch 18%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%

3

 2 Mario Kart World

4

3

Resident Evil Requiem

 PC 53%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 3%

-

 4 Nioh 3

1

 5 Crimson Desert

6

 6

Pokémon Pokopia

16

 7

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

 Switch 40%, PS5 37%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 5%

29

 8 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%

8

 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

9

 10 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%

NEW

 11 Life is Strange: Reunion

-

 12 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 50%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 7%, PS4 5%

5

 13 WWE 2K26 PS5 77%, Xbox 13%, Switch 2 10%

10

 14 F1 25

19

 15 The Sims: Enchanted by Nature

-

 16

Mortal Kombat 1

12

 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 73%, Switch 2 27%

11

 18 Minecraft

13

 19 Donkey Kong Bananza

17

 20

Grand Theft Auto V

38

 21 Resident Evil 2

18

 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

20

 23 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

14

 24 Split Fiction PS5 67%, Switch 2 25%, Xbox 8%

24

 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree

22

 26

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

26

 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

25

 28

Nintendo Switch Sports

36

 29 Resident Evil 3

37

 30 EA Sports NHL 26 Xbox Series 75%, PS5 14%, PS4 7%, Switch 4%

32

 31 Tekken 8

15

 32

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 PS5 38%, PS4 30%, Switch 17%, Xbox 16%

37

 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 34

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

 PS5 62%, Switch 34%, Xbox 3%, PS4 1%

27

 35 Battlefield 6

-

 36 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined PS5 60%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox 3%

40

 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

21

 38 Resident Evil 4

27

 39 Monster Hunter Wilds

-

 40

Assassin's Creed Shadows

 PS5 48%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 13%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments.