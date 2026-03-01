Update #2 []: It's official — Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Switch 2 in just five days.
During today's Xbox Partner Showcase, Sluggerfly and Headup confirmed that the brutal platformer will be releasing on 31st March 2026. And we got a brand new gameplay trailer to boot, which you can watch up top.
Here's what to expect from the game, along with some screens:
Key Features of Super Meat Boy 3D include:
- Tough-as-nails precision platforming action
- Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.
- Boss. Fights.
- Dark World levels so tough, you'll scream in the rain at a bus stop.
- A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as “Hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We’re seriously going to call the cops.”
- ...3D!
Update #1 []: Following the Super Meat Boy 3D announcement for Switch 2 earlier this month, the eShop page reportedly went live ahead of schedule for a short amount of time.
According to multiple reports, the game is estimated to launch for Nintendo's hybrid platform on 31st March 2026, and the price is expected to be around $25 USD.
In the lead up to this release, Epic Games has also sat down with some of the Meat Boy team, who said making a 3D Meat Boy game was a "no-brainer for fans" as the "philosophy behind every Meat Boy game is still there: Perfect the controls, then build levels around those controls".
The team at Sluggerfly had also previously worked on a 3D collectathon known as Hell Pie and other 3D platformers, so it apparently "just made sense". You can read the full chat with the developers on Epic's official website.
Original Story: If you've played any of the Super Meat Boy games previously, you might be interested to hear a brand-new 3D game is arriving in 2026.
In an update this week, developer Sluggerfly and the game's publisher Headup have now confirmed a Switch 2 version. While Super Meat Boy 3D does approach the brutal platforming action from a different perspective, the core gameplay remains intact.
This includes "brutal, but fair levels", boss fights, Dark World levels, and a soundtrack with involvement from Steve Marcois of the deathcore band Despised Icon. Here's a bit more about this meaty new experience, and you can see some extended gameplay footage on Switch 2 in the video below.
"Super Meat Boy 3D is a brutal platformer that sees you guide a cube of meat on a mission to rescue his bandage-made girlfriend from an evil fetus in a tuxedo jar - IN 3D! You'll wall-jump past buzz saws, crumbling caves, and flaming forests, dying a million times along the way - IN (you guessed it) 3D. With old-school difficulty, twitchy reflexes, epic bosses, and loads of secrets, it’s Meat Boy like never before - IN (say it with me!) 3D!"