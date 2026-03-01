Update #2 [ ]: It's official — Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Switch 2 in just five days.

During today's Xbox Partner Showcase, Sluggerfly and Headup confirmed that the brutal platformer will be releasing on 31st March 2026. And we got a brand new gameplay trailer to boot, which you can watch up top.

Here's what to expect from the game, along with some screens:

Key Features of Super Meat Boy 3D include: - Tough-as-nails precision platforming action

- Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.

- Boss. Fights.

- Dark World levels so tough, you'll scream in the rain at a bus stop.

- A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as “Hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We’re seriously going to call the cops.”

- ...3D!

Update #1 [ ]: Following the Super Meat Boy 3D announcement for Switch 2 earlier this month, the eShop page reportedly went live ahead of schedule for a short amount of time.

According to multiple reports, the game is estimated to launch for Nintendo's hybrid platform on 31st March 2026, and the price is expected to be around $25 USD.

In the lead up to this release, Epic Games has also sat down with some of the Meat Boy team, who said making a 3D Meat Boy game was a "no-brainer for fans" as the "philosophy behind every Meat Boy game is still there: Perfect the controls, then build levels around those controls".

The team at Sluggerfly had also previously worked on a 3D collectathon known as Hell Pie and other 3D platformers, so it apparently "just made sense". You can read the full chat with the developers on Epic's official website.

Original Story: If you've played any of the Super Meat Boy games previously, you might be interested to hear a brand-new 3D game is arriving in 2026.

In an update this week, developer Sluggerfly and the game's publisher Headup have now confirmed a Switch 2 version. While Super Meat Boy 3D does approach the brutal platforming action from a different perspective, the core gameplay remains intact.

This includes "brutal, but fair levels", boss fights, Dark World levels, and a soundtrack with involvement from Steve Marcois of the deathcore band Despised Icon. Here's a bit more about this meaty new experience, and you can see some extended gameplay footage on Switch 2 in the video below.