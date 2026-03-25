As for what other outlets had to say this time round, here's a quick rundown:

VGC: "What remains to be seen at this stage is whether Living the Dream has the legs to remain enjoyable beyond that initial impact. The first couple of hours have been a treat, but what will happen when the island fills with Mii characters, we’ve seen all the funny animations and cutscenes and we’ve unlocked all the buildings? It’s a case of ‘so far, so good’ for now, then, but time will tell whether we’re looking at a must-have swan song for the Switch, or a fun diversion that gets repetitive after a week or so. Let’s keep everything crossed that it’s not the latter." Wccftech: "Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream retains the series' trademark oddball humor while expanding the series' core gameplay, resulting in something closer to a screwball Nintendo-flavored take on The Sims. While I still have more to play, it feels like those just looking for a few laughs and those hoping for something a bit deeper should be able to coexist happily on this island." GoNintendo: "Nintendo is still playing coy about some of the broader details with this game, including how big your island can get, and what the overall progression system is like. Like Tomodachi Life on the 3DS, I suspect that you’ll get more out of Living the Dream the more you put into it. The minute-to-minute gameplay is fairly simple, and could get repetitive, so you’ll need to find joy in seeing your creations come to life and interact with each other."

Nintendo Everything: "What I saw in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was an absolutely charming little community simulator. The focus on easy and fun interactions felt a lot like a low-stakes sitcom that I could drive. This game seems designed solely just to help you relax and unwind, and does an amazing job at sparking creativity and keeping the player engaged. This isn’t a game that wants to be taken seriously, but just wants to invite you to allow yourself to enjoy something simple, silly, and fun." TechRadar: "Like the previous games, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is going to be a niche experience, but lovers of the series’ particular brand of absurdist humor have plenty to look forward to when it launches on April 16, 2026 on Nintendo Switch."

If you want some extra thoughts, we've also got some video impressions you can take a look at on our YouTube channel:

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