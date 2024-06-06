Guide Nintendo Switch 2: Everything We Know About Nintendo's Next Console - Nvidia Chips, Rumours Everything about the rumoured Nintendo Switch successor

If we're being honest, Nintendo doesn't strike us as the kind of publisher to include performance toggles within its games. We're certain many enthusiasts would welcome them, but when you consider how popular Nintendo continues to be with more casual audiences, we wouldn't be surprised if they were omitted for simplicity and approachability's sake.

That's the thing with Nintendo: it's always done what it wants to do, external influence be damned. So if it thinks that a beautiful new Zelda game locked at 30fps is the way to go, then that's what we'll end up with. We could imagine certain subsidiaries like Retro Studios or Next Level Games making use of performance options, but beyond that? Nah.

Nintendo is smart, and it will always put gameplay above all else when developing its games. We don't doubt for one minute that the company has been keeping an eye on the exhausting discourse surrounding visuals in the modern era, and we suspect it will continue to distance itself from such conversations.

Our guess? Nintendo will aim to get as many of its first-party games at a solid 60fps wherever it can and take a minor hit on visuals. To be fair, this seems to be its general MO on the Switch already - games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, Mario Party Superstars, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze all run at 1080p/60fps when docked.

It wouldn't surprise us if games of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's scope got a frame rate boost, but even with its more stylised visuals, the sheer breadth of that game was simply too much for the humble Switch in 2023. This, hopefully, won't be a problem for the upcoming successor, but even so, we don't see Nintendo offering the option to switch between preferring visuals or frame rate in-game.

But what do we know? We'd love to hear what you folks think about this. Would you like to see quality and performance options in Nintendo's Switch 2 games? Given the choice, do you lean towards visuals or frame rate? Let us know your thoughts by voting in the below poll and elaborating with a comment.

Would you want 'Quality' and 'Performance' options in Nintendo's Switch 2 games? Yes, as often as possible Maybe, it really depends on the game I'd rather just play it as Nintendo intended Would you want 'Quality' and 'Performance' options in Nintendo's Switch 2 games? (174 votes) Yes, as often as possible 27 % Maybe, it really depends on the game 29 % I'd rather just play it as Nintendo intended 44 %