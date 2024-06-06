Since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in 2013, gamers have increasingly been given the option to tweak their experiences based on whether they prefer higher image quality or smoother performance.
Not all developers offer this, but now that we're more than three-and-a-half years into the lifespan of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, player expectations have adjusted accordingly to the point where it almost feels mandatory to include 'Quality' and 'Performance' options in the biggest games on those platforms. It's why you see almost constant requests for a re-release of Bloodborne, a game that is infamously capped at 30fps on PS4, with Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 being a close second.
With the upcoming reveal and launch of Nintendo's next major hardware (which, as usual, we'll refer to as 'Switch 2'), the general expectation is that its performance will be comparable to that of the PS4 and Xbox One, albeit with (potentially) some DLSS upscaling and ray tracing involved. If the rumours are to be believed, Nintendo could be approaching 'Quality vs. Performance' territory with the Switch 2.
Now, we should clarify here that this is an area in which the current Switch has already dipped its toes: games like GRID Autosport and House of the Dead: Remake feature performance modes, while The Witcher III allows players to customise various bits and bobs within the options to improve the gameplay experience. So while we can probably safely assume that third parties like Square Enix, Capcom, and Activision Blizzard will offer various toggles to alter their games' performance on Switch 2, should we expect Nintendo to do the same with its first-party lineup? Furthermore, would we even want it?