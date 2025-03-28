'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' Games
Ever since Sony's PS5 adopted it as one of its main release points, we have been quietly hoping for Switch 2 to offer up enhanced versions of 'Switch 1' games.

For a long time, this was nothing more than a dream (albeit a pretty realistic one, given Nintendo's remaster rate these days), but in the last few weeks, it has started to feel a little more real. Fans found a secret 60fps mode hidden in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition's code immediately after launch, and then, just yesterday, we spotted the words "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games" on the Nintendo website.

What could this mean? Switch 2 exclusives are a no-brainer, but 'Edition'? That sounds a lot more like Switch 1 games with a power-boosted enhancement. We imagine that next week's Switch 2 Direct will spill the beans a little more on what it all means, but we Nintendo Lifers have started considering the Switch games we feel are most in need of an upgrade.

We've each made two picks — one that we feel deserves a boost, and one that we just want an excuse to replay — and laid out our reasons for both. And yes, we're talking about Nintendo-published titles only, just to keep it neat.

Have a read through and then make your picks in the polls at the bottom.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Switch 2 Edition we need: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Switch 2 Edition I want: Super Mario Odyssey

I'll get the low-hanging fruit out the way to start. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Switch game that is most in need of a 'Switch 2 Edition'. I was so very excited for Gen IX, but ended up skipping it upon the realisation of what it actually was. According to everyone who has played it, there's a very fun game under there, and a bit of Switch 2 polish would have me coughing up full retail price instantly.

In terms of the Switch 2 Edition I want, let's go crazy and say Mario Odyssey. It's never going to happen (particularly if a new 3D Mario is in the launch lineup like we're all expecting), but I'd really love to go back to this one with boosted performance and a couple of extras thrown in for good measure — we never got any meaningful DLC and that still brings a tear to my eye.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Switch 2 Edition we need: Bayonetta 3

Switch 2 Edition I want: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

My issues with Bayonetta 3 extend beyond its technical limitations, but I'm confident that I would happily give it another shot if Nintendo and PlatinumGames gave it a much-needed performance boost on Switch 2. In terms of frame rate, it already runs quite well, but it looks absolutely terrible in places as a result, especially in handheld mode. Characters look blurry, and there's a horrible dithering effect applied during heated battles. Get it enhanced on Switch 2, though, and I might be tempted back.

There are other games that almost certainly need a bit of TLC, but I couldn't say no to an enhanced Breath of the Wild. Nintendo's pretty ambitious when it comes to its flagship franchises, and I reckon it would go well beyond a simple boost in frame rate for what is one of the finest games of all time. Imagine exiting that introductory cave again to a completely revamped lighting system, improved weather effects, even more blades of grass... It could look absolutely stunning, worthy of a relaunch. Give it to me.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Switch 2 Edition we need: Super Mario Maker 2

Switch 2 Edition I want: Smash Bros. Ultimate

Beyond a new Wonder game style to slot in next to the 3D World option, it's hard to see how Nintendo could justify a Mario Maker 3. However, a new version — a 'Deluxe' upgrade in all but name — which adds that theme plus 'Mouse Mode' input that brings back the control precision and convenience of the Wii U original? I could get into it. The sequel added so much, but from a control POV, it always felt worse to me. This could be its shot at redemption.

And I'd like to give Smash another shot. Cards on the table: it's never clicked for me. When Banjo arrived, I bought the game and the DLC, but I never got too far with it, and then I got distracted by something else. It seems Masahiro Sakurai has taken the series to its logical conclusion with Ultimate, so short of a total reimagining of what a platform fighter can be (which, actually, sounds interesting to someone who bounced off Ultimate), an updated edition of the old game with a wave of new fighters would be a great excuse to get up, brush myself down, and try again.

There are our picks, but what do you think? You can enter one Nintendo-published Switch game into each of the following polls to let us know what needs a Switch 2 Edition and what you'd most like to see. After that, why not take to the comments to explain your picks?