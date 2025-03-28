News "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Games" Are A Thing, According To Official Website As opposed to "Switch 2 exclusive"

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Switch 2 Edition we need: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Switch 2 Edition I want: Super Mario Odyssey

I'll get the low-hanging fruit out the way to start. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Switch game that is most in need of a 'Switch 2 Edition'. I was so very excited for Gen IX, but ended up skipping it upon the realisation of what it actually was. According to everyone who has played it, there's a very fun game under there, and a bit of Switch 2 polish would have me coughing up full retail price instantly.

In terms of the Switch 2 Edition I want, let's go crazy and say Mario Odyssey. It's never going to happen (particularly if a new 3D Mario is in the launch lineup like we're all expecting), but I'd really love to go back to this one with boosted performance and a couple of extras thrown in for good measure — we never got any meaningful DLC and that still brings a tear to my eye.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Switch 2 Edition we need: Bayonetta 3

Switch 2 Edition I want: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

My issues with Bayonetta 3 extend beyond its technical limitations, but I'm confident that I would happily give it another shot if Nintendo and PlatinumGames gave it a much-needed performance boost on Switch 2. In terms of frame rate, it already runs quite well, but it looks absolutely terrible in places as a result, especially in handheld mode. Characters look blurry, and there's a horrible dithering effect applied during heated battles. Get it enhanced on Switch 2, though, and I might be tempted back.

There are other games that almost certainly need a bit of TLC, but I couldn't say no to an enhanced Breath of the Wild. Nintendo's pretty ambitious when it comes to its flagship franchises, and I reckon it would go well beyond a simple boost in frame rate for what is one of the finest games of all time. Imagine exiting that introductory cave again to a completely revamped lighting system, improved weather effects, even more blades of grass... It could look absolutely stunning, worthy of a relaunch. Give it to me.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Switch 2 Edition we need: Super Mario Maker 2

Switch 2 Edition I want: Smash Bros. Ultimate

Beyond a new Wonder game style to slot in next to the 3D World option, it's hard to see how Nintendo could justify a Mario Maker 3. However, a new version — a 'Deluxe' upgrade in all but name — which adds that theme plus 'Mouse Mode' input that brings back the control precision and convenience of the Wii U original? I could get into it. The sequel added so much, but from a control POV, it always felt worse to me. This could be its shot at redemption.

And I'd like to give Smash another shot. Cards on the table: it's never clicked for me. When Banjo arrived, I bought the game and the DLC, but I never got too far with it, and then I got distracted by something else. It seems Masahiro Sakurai has taken the series to its logical conclusion with Ultimate, so short of a total reimagining of what a platform fighter can be (which, actually, sounds interesting to someone who bounced off Ultimate), an updated edition of the old game with a wave of new fighters would be a great excuse to get up, brush myself down, and try again.

