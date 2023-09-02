Good grief, is it really the weekend again? Bonkers.

It's also September, which means that 2024 will be here in the blink of an eye. Before we all wallow in existential despair, however, let's take a look back at what went on this week in the world of the Switch.

The biggest event this week was undoubtedly the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct showcase. We learned a great deal about the upcoming 2D platformer, including what new power-ups are in store for us, why Miyamoto wasn't keen on the elephant design, and what 'online play' looks like for the new title.

Elsewhere, Sabotage Studio's Sea of Stars managed to sell an incredible 100K+ copies on its first day of sale, while we pondered the very real prospect of Mario and Sonic going head-to-head later this year. We also learned that Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster got delayed in 2024, and Nintendo announced that Nintendo Live will be heading to Tokyo in 2024.

For now, let's see what Team Nintendo Life is up to this weekend, shall we?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm afraid there's not a great deal I'm playing at the moment, dear friends. I finished Alan Wake Remastered, and so I'm in a bit of limbo at the moment while I wait for Starfield to drop on GamePass (there's no way I'm paying for the privilege of early access). I might dive into a bit of Aria of Sorrow via the Castlevania Advance Collection; it's the equivalent of comfort food for me, so it'll tide me over for the time being.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

My weekend gaming will largely be spent with Sea of Stars, which I'm having a wonderful time with so far. The world and dungeon design tick all of my boxes, and I'm delighted this is living up to my expectations.

I've almost finished Virtue's Last Reward, so I'm looking for something else to hop into — although Zero Time Dilemma's pull may be too strong. Since the bug has bitten (though it's always biting), I might dive into some actual retro RPG action and start Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. Two RPGs at once? Am I mad, you say? Yes.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

It's looking like a big weekend of games for ol' Jim. I started Sea of Stars on release day last week and good grief it really is a beauty, huh? If I can throw a couple more hours into that over the next couple of days, I will be a very happy boy indeed.

Apart from that, it will be back to the sewers for the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge DLC. I think it will take a little time to build that muscle memory back up, but I am so very excited to dive into this one — totally tubular, man!

Oh, and some Vampire Survivors on the side, probably... (definitely)...

Gavin Lane, Editor

Gotta be honest, I’m pretty zonked after a busy week, so I’m looking for something engaging but not taxing this weekend. I downloaded the Star Trek: TNG table for Pinball FX the moment I heard it had dropped and it’s a perfect little diversion – one that’s saved me from the time sucker that is Vampire Survivors.

I’m also eager to continue my way through Sea of Stars. Garl has already become a firm favourite and I’m intrigued to see where the story takes him after the first couple of hours. Enjoy your gaming, everyone.

Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

