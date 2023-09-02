Good grief, is it really the weekend again? Bonkers.
It's also September, which means that 2024 will be here in the blink of an eye. Before we all wallow in existential despair, however, let's take a look back at what went on this week in the world of the Switch.
The biggest event this week was undoubtedly the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct showcase. We learned a great deal about the upcoming 2D platformer, including what new power-ups are in store for us, why Miyamoto wasn't keen on the elephant design, and what 'online play' looks like for the new title.
Elsewhere, Sabotage Studio's Sea of Stars managed to sell an incredible 100K+ copies on its first day of sale, while we pondered the very real prospect of Mario and Sonic going head-to-head later this year. We also learned that Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster got delayed in 2024, and Nintendo announced that Nintendo Live will be heading to Tokyo in 2024.
For now, let's see what Team Nintendo Life is up to this weekend, shall we?
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I'm afraid there's not a great deal I'm playing at the moment, dear friends. I finished Alan Wake Remastered, and so I'm in a bit of limbo at the moment while I wait for Starfield to drop on GamePass (there's no way I'm paying for the privilege of early access). I might dive into a bit of Aria of Sorrow via the Castlevania Advance Collection; it's the equivalent of comfort food for me, so it'll tide me over for the time being.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
My weekend gaming will largely be spent with Sea of Stars, which I'm having a wonderful time with so far. The world and dungeon design tick all of my boxes, and I'm delighted this is living up to my expectations.
I've almost finished Virtue's Last Reward, so I'm looking for something else to hop into — although Zero Time Dilemma's pull may be too strong. Since the bug has bitten (though it's always biting), I might dive into some actual retro RPG action and start Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. Two RPGs at once? Am I mad, you say? Yes.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
It's looking like a big weekend of games for ol' Jim. I started Sea of Stars on release day last week and good grief it really is a beauty, huh? If I can throw a couple more hours into that over the next couple of days, I will be a very happy boy indeed.
Apart from that, it will be back to the sewers for the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge DLC. I think it will take a little time to build that muscle memory back up, but I am so very excited to dive into this one — totally tubular, man!
Oh, and some Vampire Survivors on the side, probably... (definitely)...
Gavin Lane, Editor
Gotta be honest, I’m pretty zonked after a busy week, so I’m looking for something engaging but not taxing this weekend. I downloaded the Star Trek: TNG table for Pinball FX the moment I heard it had dropped and it’s a perfect little diversion – one that’s saved me from the time sucker that is Vampire Survivors.
I’m also eager to continue my way through Sea of Stars. Garl has already become a firm favourite and I’m intrigued to see where the story takes him after the first couple of hours. Enjoy your gaming, everyone.
Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.
While I am waiting for my copy of Blasphemous 2 to arrive, I will be playing:
1. Blasphemous 1 - on my way to the Lady of the Charred Visage.
2. Elden Ring - I want to play a mage this time!
3. Castlevania 64 - I will try to advance into the Castle.
Happy gaming!!!
I am now 35 hours in to Vampire Survivors. At first, I thought that it would get boring after a couple of hours, but some of the later stages are more interesting, and the game really starts to show more of itself if you decide to try and 100% it. Very highly recommended, particularly considering the very low price! Have a great weekend, guys, and please take great care of yourselves and those around you!
Drizzle Season Splatoon 3 for me.
And I want to go Lynel hunting on Tears of the Kingdom.
I’m about to fight Ganondorf but not before fusing some powerful weapons.
Just finished Haiku The Robot after my physical copy arrived, absolutely loved it.
100% it and I look forward to trying corrupt mode.
Will go back to Phoenotopia Awakening since I took a break to play Haiku.
My Axiom Verge 2 Collectors Edition has been shipped from LRG so I can't wait to finally play that.
Pick up Elderand next Friday so I'm in Metroidvania heaven atm.
Have a great weekend everyone.
Today I'm seeing my friends, but I'm not sure what videogames we will play, most likely some Mario Kart but I'll also bring the new Samba de Amigo in case they feel like trying it.
Tomorrow my sister, her boyfriend and I might try the Mewtwo Tera Raid, but other than that I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between Tears of the Kingdom (found all Misko’s treasures and finally tackled the Fire Temple, all Towers, all Tears, 2 Temples, 58 Shrines, 21 Lightroots and 92 Koroks down), Persona 5 (defeated the sixth Palace boss and did the first infiltration of the seventh one), Engage (did Chapter 17, 17 Chapters, 8 Paralogues, all Divine Paralogues and all Fell Xenologue down), Scarlet (defeated the Psychic Gym Leader, 7 Gyms, 4 Titans and 3 Team Stars down), Advance Wars (did two missions of the first campaign and will continue with that until I complete it, first campaign final rank A, 11+1 S, 7+1 A, 4 B and 2 C ranks - after the + are the ranks of the missions I'm doing after finishing the campaign) and Pikmin 4 (days 12 and 13, first area 100% and 3, second 70% and 1 for day and night expeditions respectively)!
Just finished postgame of cassette beasts today. Surely gotta play hi-fi rush this weekend, I'll be playing some game pass games until pokemon dlc and ak-xolotl release. I'm really tempted for sea of stars, but surely I'll wait for switch physical edition coming next year.
Happy gaming everyone!
Definitely some Splatoon 3 for me! (Drizzle Season just dropped and of course it’s Big Run this weekend!) I’ll also try to get started on LEGO Star Wars on Sunday evening, since that has a co-op mode I can do with my younger siblings. And lastly I’ll be getting in some platforming with INK to close out the weekend!
SWITCH
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - still playing this, and probably will for years to come! I just like running around and grabbing Koroks.
Monster Hunter Rise - I'm going to try this one out this weekend, heard nothing but good things about it from friends and reviews online!
3DS
Pokemon Crystal - starting my gen 2 playthrough this weekend!
PS5
Nothing here this weekend and possibly never again because of the ridiculous price hike.
PC
Garry's Mod - multiplayer with friends later tonight!
Have a good weekend everyone!
I've started over in TOTK due to update 1.2.whatever taking away my favorite thing in the game- the ability to break off elevator railings to adjust my aircraft, then see how the change flies. So I'm on version 1.0 and have to use the cartridge and now have autoupdates turned OFF! I just got back to the right leg depot and I have my precious railings again, whew.
Also will be playing Rocket League tons, like always. Have also been enjoying Cosmo Dreamer, Mario Maker 2, Mario Golf Super Rush, Samba de Amigo party central, Marble It Up ultra, and Psychonauts 2 (on laptop).
Playing elden ring on ps5 and zelda oracles of age, megaman zero 1, chrono trigger, and lufia 2 on my analogue pocket. Man I think it will be really cool if nintendo officially made this, with full support of buying gb/gba/gbc/nes/snes from nintendo store 😃
Splatoon 3 for Big Run and playing the new maps more but also a bit of MK8 Deluxe. Much like last week, Nintendo Direct season is rapidly approaching so I'm not starting my next single player game just yet.
SMB Wonder being playable at Nintendo Live strongly suggests that the SMB Wonder Direct a few days ago has absolutely no impact on whether there's a general Direct in September.
Probably beating Shadow Gambit this weekend. Great game, a shame the studio is closing but at least they revived the stealth-strategy genre with shadow tactics, desperados 3 and shadow gambit.
Hopefully someone else picks up the torch
Other than that maybe continue Tunic with a friend that had never played it before. I'm just amazed by how great that game still is on my third playthrough
I did start out Sea of Stars since I was at a convenient spot where I had just finished my last big playthrough, around 8 hours in now. It's okay but hardly amazing, the writing in particular is pretty atrocious.
PS5 - Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Switch - Graze Counter GM
I finished Ys VIII a few days ago.
I wanted to play something else before digging into Ys IX straight away. I still haven't done the Xenoblade 3 DLC yet. I just finished buying and installing it, so I guess I could play through this this weekened.
Unfortunately I had to drop Zelda: Spirit Tracks - I'm trying to be a completist but I just find the DS zelda games to be tedious.
In other Zelda completionist news, I'm playing Twilight Princess HD for the first time - I'm pretty early on and in the Forest Temple. I can see why people regard this game so highly, and it's amazing that if my wife wants the TV I can just press select and play on the gamepad.
When I have some shorter gaming slots I will continue with The Messenger. This game is getting better as it goes, and the controls are just so tight and responsive that you feel like you're one with the character.
Oh and my wife and I have been playing through a day of Pikmin 3 each night. It's a great ritual - she's not really a gamer but has really warmed to Pikmin. Similar to my daughters she throws the controller at me when she gets to a boss.
Finally finished TotK so now I’ve moved onto getting through some of my backlog. Playing Nier Automata on Switch first, played it way back on PS4 but only saw the end of the 2B campaign so I’m determined to get through the other runs and see the story in full. Easily one of the most impressive Switch ports too, still find it unbelievable they got it running and looking as good as it does
Going to continue with TOTK, just doing my missions to find the fifth sage.
Also currently doing a few Tera Raids in Scarlet, being happy I finally got Mewtwo.
I cashed in a ton of Microsoft rewards points to buy eShop credit. With current sales and interests, I picked up Sea of Stars, Chained Echoes, Lost in Random, Carrion & the Bioshock Trilogy. A nice selection of RPGs and adventure types for an upcoming vacation. I’m still chipping my way through Lego Star Wars, which seems to be the title I needed to recover from ‘100 hr RPG/adventure’ burnout. A nice no-pressure collectathon. 🙂
Still TotK, still Pikmin 4.
Besides that I’ll play Ultimate Chicken Horse with my siblings-in-law if they come round
Splatoon 3 to get the ball rolling on that catalog.
Shredder's Revenge: Dimension Shellshock DLC, which is super addictive.
Mega Man Zero and The Messenger.
@Manguy888A sorry about ST. I really love that one because of Zelda’s character and role in the adventure. Kind of understand where you’re coming from but it’s miles ahead of PH imo
Incidentally, which haven’t you completed yet?
This weekend I'll be continuing my playthrough of Raincode: Master Detective on Switch and Jedi: Survivor on the Series X while I'm waiting for the official release of Starfield in the coming week.
So far, Raincode has not grabbed my attention as much as I hoped it would. Any tips on when it gets good?
Anyway, happy gaming everyone!
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope and Gran Turismo 7. Sparks Of Hope is a really cool game. Hopefully it sells good enough, so Ubisoft decides to make more playful games.
Happy gaming everyone!
Megadimension Neptunia VII ❤️
After dropping a couple of games last week (Crosscode and Under Dungeon), I need a better fresh start for this weekend. I'm still hooked on Vampire Survivors, I may play some more Keywe with my wife, and I have an assortment of small arcade titles I may jump into. But if I'm looking for something a bit more substantial, I may play Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, or even Quake 64 in the Quake 2 Remaster (since I know that will be a safe bet).
I've been looking forward to playing 13 Sentinels for ages (love me some some Vanillaware), and now that it's 70% off its on.
