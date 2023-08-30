Right before Nintendo Live's North American debut kicks off this weekend, Nintendo has announced its first event listing for 2024, which will see Live head back to Tokyo.

The event is set to run for two days from 20th-21st January and will be held in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre. As we have come to expect from Nintendo Live, the event will host competitive gaming tournaments for the likes of Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, playable demos, exclusive merchandise and two live music performances covering both The Legend of Zelda series and Splatoon.

While the official website is now available to check out, tickets will not be listed until a little later this year, with tournament applications opening in October and general admission in November.

This is all well and good if you happen to find yourself in Japan during the event, but those who are not lucky enough to be there need not miss out on the celebrations completely. If last year's event is anything to go by, both musical performances were streamed online and later uploaded to YouTube. You can have a peek at 2022's Deep Cut and K.K. Slider sets below.

Of course, we still have the North American event to look forward to as well which kicks off this weekend. Be sure to check out our guide for all of the information about the event and what's in store.