Super Mario Bros. Wonder is introducing three brand new power-ups to the Super Mario universe.

We got a good look at all three of these during today's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, and while we knew a bit about the Elephant power-up, we've now seen it properly in action — and also confirmed that yes, everyone can turn into an elephant.

Joining the Elephant power-up is the Bubble form and the Drill form — the latter of which is different from the Spin Drill in Super Mario Galaxy.

The Fire Flower is back, with Daisy finally getting her turn with the iconic power-up, and you'll be able to store power-ups and use them when you need an extra hand.

Let's touch on the details of all three new additions, then...

Mario Wonder Power Ups
Image: Nintendo

Elephant

  • Swing trunk to attack
  • Destroy blocks with trunk
  • Flip items up into the sky
  • Dash across large gaps
  • Store water in trunk and spray at enemies. This can be used to grow plants

Bubble

  • Blow bubbles
  • Capture and defeat enemies
  • Naturally drift towards nearby foes
  • Defeat Dry Bones and other impervious enemies
  • Bubbles can go through walls
  • Use them as platforms to reach high-up areas

Drill

  • Spiky enemies and hard enemies are easier to defeat
  • Drill down through blocks and crystal-like structures
  • Burrow and move through the ground
  • Burrow into the ceiling

Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems to be leaning into the weirder side of the Mario world — we think Elephant form is going to be veeeery popular, but we're also excited to see just how people use Bubble form and Drill form.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches 20th October 2023. Are you enchanted by this trio of power-ups? Wonder in the comments below.