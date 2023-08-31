https://www.youtube.com/live/yPaXffV3F9w?si=-gGDqca9zQbLHzpH&t=1380

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is introducing three brand new power-ups to the Super Mario universe.

We got a good look at all three of these during today's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, and while we knew a bit about the Elephant power-up, we've now seen it properly in action — and also confirmed that yes, everyone can turn into an elephant.

Joining the Elephant power-up is the Bubble form and the Drill form — the latter of which is different from the Spin Drill in Super Mario Galaxy.

The Fire Flower is back, with Daisy finally getting her turn with the iconic power-up, and you'll be able to store power-ups and use them when you need an extra hand.

Let's touch on the details of all three new additions, then...

Elephant

Swing trunk to attack

Destroy blocks with trunk

Flip items up into the sky

Dash across large gaps

Store water in trunk and spray at enemies. This can be used to grow plants

Bubble

Blow bubbles

Capture and defeat enemies

Naturally drift towards nearby foes

Defeat Dry Bones and other impervious enemies

Bubbles can go through walls

Use them as platforms to reach high-up areas

Drill

Spiky enemies and hard enemies are easier to defeat

Drill down through blocks and crystal-like structures

Burrow and move through the ground

Burrow into the ceiling

Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems to be leaning into the weirder side of the Mario world — we think Elephant form is going to be veeeery popular, but we're also excited to see just how people use Bubble form and Drill form.