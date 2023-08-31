https://www.youtube.com/live/yPaXffV3F9w?si=-gGDqca9zQbLHzpH&t=1380
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is introducing three brand new power-ups to the Super Mario universe.
We got a good look at all three of these during today's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, and while we knew a bit about the Elephant power-up, we've now seen it properly in action — and also confirmed that yes, everyone can turn into an elephant.
Joining the Elephant power-up is the Bubble form and the Drill form — the latter of which is different from the Spin Drill in Super Mario Galaxy.
The Fire Flower is back, with Daisy finally getting her turn with the iconic power-up, and you'll be able to store power-ups and use them when you need an extra hand.
Let's touch on the details of all three new additions, then...
Elephant
- Swing trunk to attack
- Destroy blocks with trunk
- Flip items up into the sky
- Dash across large gaps
- Store water in trunk and spray at enemies. This can be used to grow plants
Bubble
- Blow bubbles
- Capture and defeat enemies
- Naturally drift towards nearby foes
- Defeat Dry Bones and other impervious enemies
- Bubbles can go through walls
- Use them as platforms to reach high-up areas
Drill
- Spiky enemies and hard enemies are easier to defeat
- Drill down through blocks and crystal-like structures
- Burrow and move through the ground
- Burrow into the ceiling
Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems to be leaning into the weirder side of the Mario world — we think Elephant form is going to be veeeery popular, but we're also excited to see just how people use Bubble form and Drill form.