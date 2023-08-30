The new retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars made its debut on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms this week, and it's already off to an incredibly strong start.

In an update on social media thanking fans for their support, developer Sabotage revealed the game sold 100,000 copies on its first day of availability. That's quite an impressive feat for an indie game and considering there are many more playing the title on Xbox's Game Pass service.

Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars, calling it an "instant classic". Our sibling sites Push Square and Pure Xbox were also quite taken with Sabotage's new release. Here's a bit about what we had to say: