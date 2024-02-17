Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

There’s one game that I’ve tried time and time again to get into, but for some reason just never made it beyond the first couple of hours, and that’s Okami. I’m hoping to remedy that this weekend with Okami HD on the Switch because I keep feeling like I’m missing out on something truly great.

Elsewhere, I’m working my way through the demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I’ve not played much of it yet, but I’m finding myself a little… underwhelmed? I’m not sure what it is. I know Square Enix has a patch in the works for the visuals, but I don’t think it looks quite as nice as Remake, and the mountainous environment feels a little bland to me. I’m still optimistic about the full game, though.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I have a fair amount of travelling on the cards for this weekend but I don't have a good idea of what I want to play yet. I haven't been putting too much time into my Switch lately and I am keen to change that. I have Born of Bread downloaded and ready to go for a little Paper Mario-esque kick, and it would be nice to finally get round to Golden Sun too.

What I am really, really keen for, though, is to restart a run of Hollow Knight and play it through to the end this time. I don't know what has brought this urge on. Has it just been a while or are my Madame Web powers kicking in and leaving me a sign to wrap it up before some kind of Silksong shadow drop? Can you imagine??

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

Well, I'm really looking forward to Unicorn Overlord now, especially after reading our hands-on preview, so I'm gonna attempt to soothe my ever-growing FOMO by returning to another Vanillaware belter in the form of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

I've played through a whole bunch of this one on PS4 and it's absolutely phenomenal stuff, so a nice quiet weekend of Kaiju/Mech blasting action is looking like just the ticket for me right now. Oh, and there'll also inevitably be the usual weekly trouncing of my kids on Mario Kart 8, but that feels like work at this point.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I'm still running around with Sargon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Exploring the entire map and doing sub-quests before heading to the inevitable final boss battle. Helldivers 2 sadly broke my heart on PC after discovering the game runs with both Denuvo and nProtect GameGuard. No way I’m installing a rootkit on my rig for any reason, so I am back to playing the original Helldivers instead. A strange occurrence: I am hooked on the Game Boy Advance remake of Wings, an old Amiga favourite that now finds my attention once again due to being pocket-friendly.



Game of the week is Mario vs. Donkey Kong. 130 levels of puzzling platforming action? Sign me up until the next major Nintendo release gets here... hey, wasn’t there a Nintendo Direct coming any second now?

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I'm not sure what to play! I've got to the point in Palworld where I can feel myself brushing up against the Early-Accessness of it, but it feels new enough that I keep playing (even as I fall through the world). I mean, I like the idea of having animals helping me farm and craft, and some of the Pal designs are super cute. Traversal is also pretty fun, since it depends on which Pals you have — I have birds, so now I can fly! I know it's a controversial game, but I hope Pokémon can take at least some lessons from it.

Other than that... I downloaded The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, and I genuinely don't know much about it, but I'm enjoying finding out. Designing your own Tarot card is very silly and fun. It's a bit like Sticky Business, which I bought in a sale last week, but got very quickly bored of — being given creative freedom is fun, but there has to be something driving the desire to keep creating, y'know?

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.