Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has just revealed that Splatoon 3's next major update, 'Fresh Season 2024,' will be heading our way on 1st March and it looks set to bring a whole bunch of new goodies.

So, what's involved this time around? Starting off with the biggies, Fresh Season 2024 will be adding a brand-new Turf War stage, Marlin Airport, will takes the splatting to, uhh, an airport, obviously. This stage looks full of moveable platforms at a range of heights, leaving plenty of room for different types of splatdowns.

There is also set to be a new Salmon Run stage added in the next update, Bonerattle Arena, which might just be the most intimidating-sounding one we have seen yet.

As we have come to expect, the new season will also bring a batch of new weapons. Aside from the revamped loadouts that we can expect to see pop up on the @SplatoonNA Twitter over the coming weeks, we will also get our first look at the Recycled Brella 24 MK 1 and the Douser Dualies DD. Time to shake up our go-to builds, we think.

But wait, there's even more! Fresh Season 2024 will also add a new Splatfest feature, 'Fizzbang'. These firework-like projectiles seem to follow along behind the Inkling (similar to the Clam Blitz game mode) and can be thrown at opponents to cover the area in ink with a pretty explosion. Who knows, we might even be looking at the bones of a new game mode here.

We'd imagine that a new catalogue is also on the way, but that's to be expected by this point, right?

That wasn't all of the Splatoon news for one day though, oh no. Nintendo also revealed a new trailer for the upcoming 'Side Order' DLC which gave us another peak at the new single-player mission and explained what we can expect.

We recently went hands-on with the upcoming expansion and you can find our thoughts so far below.