What's that? Another Switch eShop sale, you say? Oh why not, let's have it.

Yes, Nintendo's back with another sale, and this time it's knocking off up to 70% from a whole bunch of eShop games (though we've spotted quite a few higher discounts). Dubbed the 'Play On Sale', it'll last until 25 February 2024, so you've only got ten days at the time of writing to make the most of some awesome bargains.

To help you out a little, we've filtered out all of the games from the 'Play On Sale' that we've scored 9/10 or higher on Nintendo Life. So this is the cream of the crop, folks, the best of the best. Some of these games are practically mandatory experiences, so if you're in need of a new game, look no further.

We've listed prices in GBP, but commensurate EUR savings can be had in eShops across Europe.

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 10th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) £33.29 (-33%) The original Bayonetta is starting to show her age, but that doesn’t stop this hyperactive melee/shooter action mashup from being one of the most rewarding and memorable cult hits of the previous generation. And Bayonetta 2 shines brightest on Switch. It runs without a hitch at 60fps, looks incredible in both TV and tabletop modes, and offers an addictive free-flowing combat formula that sprinkles in platforming, light exploration, and a ridiculous story to create something that you simply need to experience. If you’ve never played it before, you’re in for a treat. If you’ve already played it, it’s even more bewitching as a handheld gem.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£18.39 (-20%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. If you consider yourself a fan of JRPGs, you owe it to yourself to pick this one up as soon as possible. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











£1.79 (-64%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.