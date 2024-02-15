Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sonic Superstars is celebrating the announcement of Sonic X Shadow Generations with a free Shadow the Hedgehog costume, and you can download it now for free (thanks Sonic Stadium!).

Originally announced at the recent Sony State of Play presentation, the costume is... not what many people expected. What did you expect to see? A palette swap? Sonic essentially becoming Shadow?

How about Sonic wearing Shadow's skin, like a hoodie or a sweater? Because that's what we've got, folks. Sonic Stadium was the first to spot the costume go live in the Steam version of the game (it's also live on the Nintendo Switch eShop).

Some fans have seen the funny side of this, while others are a little bit disappointed. Admittedly, after the very strong Lego DLC for the game, the idea of Sonic wearing a Shadow hoodie is a bit underwhelming.

But hey, it's free, and it's available now, so if you're playing Sonic Superstars, you may as well download it and try it out. It doesn't change anything else about the game, just that you're now wearing the ultimate life form. Think about that for a second.