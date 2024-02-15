Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After weeks of rumours, Xbox has finally confirmed that it will be bringing more Xbox exclusives to other consoles. What consoles, and what games, is anyone's guess.

During today's Official Xbox Podcast, the Head of Xbox and CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer confirmed that four titles that are currently exclusive to Xbox and PC will be coming to "other consoles". Weirdly, the games haven't been named, and Spencer is leaving it up to the developers behind those games to make the announcements.

Two titles have been named and debunked, however: Bethesda's space RPG Starfield, and MachineGames' highly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. They were probably never coming to the Switch, anyway. But in an interview with The Verge published after the podcast went live, Spencer did say "I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform" in response to questions about those two games coming to PS5.

In terms of the four games on the table right now, we know that two of the games are community-focused titles, with the other two being smaller, single-player games.

Even without official confirmation, we think we can make some educated guesses given the rumours going around. The most prominent titles in the rumour mill for multiplatform releases have been Tango Gameworks' musical action game Hi-Fi RUSH, Rare's online open-world pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, and Obsidian's beautiful medieval narrative RPG Pentiment. The last game according to The Verge could be another Obsidian title, the online survival game Grounded. (Stephen Totilo and Famitsu also name these four games.)