Jim Norman, Staff Writer

The good thing to do this weekend, nay, the right thing to do would be to cross off some of 2023's big releases before the year is over. I’d love to wrap up Metroid Prime Remastered. Dave The Diver has been staring at me for weeks now. Astral Ascent is calling my name.

Buuut, there’s an eShop sale still on and I have Gold Points to spend so it looks like something cheap and cheerful from a few years back will be in order instead. Oh, and there’s also a good 200 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 that is beckoning me back for more, so it might end up being a rather Switch-less weekend (please don’t hurt me).

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

In the spirit of trying to experience more great games from 2023 ahead of our inevitable GOTY coverage, I've been playing a bit of Octopath Traveler II. It's good! I doubt I'll get it finished anytime soon, but it's definitely proving to be an engaging use of my time.

I also bought an Atari 2600+ console, so I'm going to relinquish the Switch for a little while and play some classics like Adventure, Yars' Revenge, and Breakout 2. I really enjoy the primitive nature of the gameplay; there's no faff, it's great.

Gavin Lane, Editor



I'm off for a few days next week, so here's a little summary of what I'd like to play, with GOTY fast approaching: finish Super Mario Bros. Wonder; finish TOTK; play a good chunk of Metroid Prime Remastered; delve back into Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, play some more Ghost Trick and KarmaZoo; finish Sonic Superstars; dip into the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC, get another dozen hours into Sea of Stars, avoid Vampire Survivors, go back to Dordogne, The Last Worker, Dredge, and Vengeful Guardian...

Here's what I'll probably end up doing: finish Mario Wonder; and spend another ten hours noodling around Hyrule while Ganondorf remains alive and well.

Enjoy your gaming, everyone!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor





Game of the Week is the latest 3-in-1 Switch re-release bundle: Batman Arkham Trilogy . While it is a shame it ditches Origins completely I still have fond memories of Asylum on PS3 and City on Wii U and it is nice to have them readily accessible on Switch. What I’m looking forward to is at long last to play Batman: Arkham Knight. Time to get that Batmobile tearing up the streets of Gotham!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor



I bought Dave the Diver. I'm hooked — literally. I knew this would happen; if it's a roguelike with a unique and engaging gameplay loop, you can't pull me away for hours. Fortunately, my partner is currently devouring FromSoft's Souls-likes on the TV, so it's proving to be the perfect Switch game right now.



I'm also playing Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, which is absolutely my vibe — weird, funny, and emotional. Also, Missile is the best dog. But in the name of nostalgia, I've decided to replay Grandia II via the Grandia HD Collection. I haven't played that game in maybe 20 years, so I'm excited to relive a childhood favourite. Enjoy your weekends, folks!

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.