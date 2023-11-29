Update [Wed 29th Nov, 2023 01:45 GMT]: Nintendo's latest patch for F-Zero 99 is now officially live on the Switch. The full patch notes have been shared on the official support page.

This update (Version 1.1.0) adds the new "Classic Race" mode, Lucky Ranks, new backdrops, and Nintendo has also made various other adjustments, changes, and fixes. You can see the full details and the original article below for more information:

Nintendo: "Additional content for F-ZERO 99 is now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! The new "CLASSIC" mode, a 20-pilot race with rules inspired by the original F-ZERO."

F-Zero 99 - Ver. 1.1.0 (Released November 28, 2023)

New Additions

Added a new Classic mode. These are 20-player races with the same rules as the Super NES version of F-ZERO. Classic races are one variety of special event and will be held periodically.

Added Lucky Ranks gameplay. Every time you enter a race, your rank and the machine you used will be recorded. After entering five races, you can reveal the Lucky Ranks. If your ranks match any of the ranks on the cards—or your machine matches the machine shown—you can receive in-game rewards. You can reach the Lucky Ranks screen by pressing the L Stick on the main menu. You can reveal the Lucky Ranks card once per day.

Added backdrops, badges, and borders that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use them for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu, and then selecting PILOT CARDS.



Other Adjustments and Changes

Made it easier to return to the main menu after crashing out or getting ranked out during MINI PRIX or GRAND PRIX races. (In Ver. 1.0.2 and earlier there were cases where, depending on the timing, it was not possible to leave the race for a little while).

Adjusted the difficulty for the initial startup training to make it easier. A feature to skip training has also been added, making it possible to enter online races with other players right away. After the first training race has ended, you can skip all remaining training by pressing the Y Button on the main menu. Additionally, from the second race (F-ZERO 25) onward, an option to skip to the next race will display if you crash out or are ranked out. You cannot return to a training once you have skipped it.

In F-ZERO 99, players who just started the game or are not yet used to the gameplay will now be matched together.

Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Original article [Tue 28th Nov, 2023 02:45 GMT]: Nintendo has announced it will be releasing a new update for its Switch Online battle royale racer F-Zero 99, due out on 29th November.

Speed demons can look forward to new modes and functions as the game is bumped up to Version 1.1.0. The new mode is "Classic Race" where you will be able to enjoy online battles with the same rules as F-Zero on the Super Nintendo.

The same announcement goes into detail about these rules, explaining how the course will use the "same screen ratio" as the classic version of the game (4:3). The number of players is capped at 20, the spin attack and Skyway can't be used, the power meter increase from KOs is also removed and the turbo function has been adjusted.

In this update, Nintendo is also adding "Lucky Cards" that record rankings and machines used across five races. If it all matches up at the end of the five races, you'll unlock extra prizes. Last but not least, Nintendo says it will continue to make "small updates" to F-Zero 99 to enhance the overall experience.

When Nintendo releases this update and the full English patch notes, we'll be sure to share them here on Nintendo Life. This update follows news in October when Nintendo announced the King League and the "final new tracks" for F-Zero 99.