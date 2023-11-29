Level-5 Vision 2023 November Showcase
Level-5 is back with its second-ever Vision Showcase, providing more information on each of its five upcoming games that will be heading our way over the next few years.

The games were the same that we saw in the studio's March showcase, though the focus this time around was to provide release windows for each of them. Many of these windows are later than expected and Level-5 boss Akihiro Hino was quick to apologise for the delays.

Let's have a look at everything that was revealed, shall we?

Level-5 Vision 2023 November Showcase - Full Stream

The stream starts at the 00:09:57 mark.

Every Announcement

Megaton Musashi: Wired

The next entry in Level-5's mech action RPG series, we now know that Megaton Musashi: Wired will be blasting onto Switch on 25th April 2024. The game will be $49.99 on all platforms, and the studio has confirmed that cross-play will be available on day one.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

A sequel to the classic 3DS title, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be making its way onto Switch next summer. According to Akihiro Hino, the Level-5 team has already decided on a specific release date for this one, though they are keeping it under wraps for "strategic reasons". Hmm, mysterious.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

After multiple delays and name changes, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road's beta testing period will finally kick off on Switch in March 2024, with a full release planned for later in the year. Aside from revealing this date, the presentation also gave us a look at some more gameplay and a tactical story sequence.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Despite being revealed in the February Nintendo Direct Showcase, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will not be released until 2025. The new trailer reveals some of the gameplay and puzzles in store, but we are going to have to wait a lot longer before we hear anything more substantial, by the sounds of it.

DECAPOLICE

Level-5's open-world crime RPG DECAPOLICE will not be released in 2023, as was initially planned, but will instead be pushed back to some point in 2024. We don't have a precise date for this one just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.

And that's your lot! Level-5 wrapped up the presentation by announcing that another Vision showcase will be heading our way in April 2024, where a new title will be revealed. Will this be something completely new? The return of Yo-Kai Watch to Switch? That Professor Layton collection that we want so badly? Only time will tell.

