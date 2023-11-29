Level-5 is back with its second-ever Vision Showcase, providing more information on each of its five upcoming games that will be heading our way over the next few years.

The games were the same that we saw in the studio's March showcase, though the focus this time around was to provide release windows for each of them. Many of these windows are later than expected and Level-5 boss Akihiro Hino was quick to apologise for the delays.

Let's have a look at everything that was revealed, shall we?

Level-5 Vision 2023 November Showcase - Full Stream

The stream starts at the 00:09:57 mark.

Every Announcement

The next entry in Level-5's mech action RPG series, we now know that Megaton Musashi: Wired will be blasting onto Switch on 25th April 2024. The game will be $49.99 on all platforms, and the studio has confirmed that cross-play will be available on day one.