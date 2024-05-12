In fear of sounding dramatic, this is another slip in the erosion of customer power in the exchange of products. We used to take for granted that we bought a product and that was it, we were given access to the content inside. Now, since integrating the internet into gaming as a medium we have progressively lost quality in what is delivered to us. Microtransactions, loot-boxes, always-online DRM, broken games to be fixed in patches, physical media with nothing but a ghost of a game that needs a download to function, battle passes, and so many more.

Now they could suggest that we will have to endure watching an ad every time we boot up a game. Maybe some people would be fine with it. "Just a five-second ad before I start up a game... what's the harm." However, we have learnt that the slippery slope is anything but a fallacy when it comes to greed. Soon companies would make longer ads, put them in more locations, and use your internet history on your computer to make tailored ads for what they think you want particularly.

Maybe the companies will say that they put in ads to reduce microtransactions. But the second ads become normalised, they'll make a game with both in it, and now it's normal to watch your Raid Shadow Legends ad before forking out $20 to get the 0.05% chance to receive a skin of Darth Vader in their next looter shooter game made off the back of creatively starved, overworked programmers and artists.