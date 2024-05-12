Third-party video game giant Electronic Arts had its earnings call this week and CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the possibility of "dynamic ad insertion across more traditional AAA games".
The idea is supposedly already being explored, but it's "still early on that front" and the company will be "very thoughtful" about the implementation, assuming it goes ahead with something like this:
"We have teams internally in the company right now looking at how do we do very thoughtful implementations inside of our game experiences."
While EA already technically has ads in select titles and live service games (like EA Sports FC 24), these latest comments from the company's CEO are once again focused on personalised "dynamic ad insertion" paired with more "traditional" game experiences.
In the same response, Wilson voiced his thoughts about advertising IP "beyond games" - referencing the game industry's recent success on the film and television front.