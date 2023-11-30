Atari has announced that the stupendous compilation Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be getting even more games via several free content updates.

The first of these is launching next week on December 5th, 2023, and will bring 12 Atari 2600 titles to the collection, comprised of prototypes, homebrews, and official titles.





Any guesses on what games will drop with it? 👀



Here are some hints:



🔷 🔶 🌽

🏀 🗑️ 🏀 🗑️

🚙 🐎

Future planned updates have been confirmed to include even more games along with additional concept art and behind-the-scenes interviews with industry legends, expanding the already excellent timeline from the birth of the arcade title Computer Space in 1971 to the death of the Atari Jaguar in 1996.

As for which games might be included, Atari has left some cryptic hints in its Twitter post (two of which may well be Basketball and Steeplechase), but we're personally hoping for classics like Joust, Pitfall, and Frogger, along with maybe a few licensed gems like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (yes, it is a gem, trust us). Maybe we'll even get a version of The Stacks from Ready Player One, who knows?

In our review of Atari 50, we praised the compilation's slick interface, comprehensive historical content, and a wide variety of playable games, awarding the product a score of 8/10. One complaint we mentioned was that it was missing some key titles from Atari's history, so hopefully these free content updates will go toward alleviating this concern.