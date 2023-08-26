Alan Wake Remastered
Ah, the weekend is here once again. That means it's time to wind down and get some gaming done. Before we do so, however, let's take a look at what this week brought us on the news front, shall we?

The biggest surprise was undoubtedly the news that Charles Martinet will no longer be voicing Mario and Co., and will instead be taking on the role of Mario Ambassador for Nintendo. We're not too sure exactly what that entails, but we wish Mr. Martinet the very best of luck.

Elsewhere, it's been announced that Excitebike 64 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which is great news for racing fans, and we also got a finalised date for Sonic Superstars, and guess what... It's only the same bloomin' week as Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

We also went hands-on with Konami's upcoming Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 and came away pleased with the overall package but rather concerned about the performance of the games included. Konami then confirmed that, yes, the Switch version of MGS2 and MGS3 would indeed be capped at 30fps.

So with that out of the way, let's see what we're playing this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've been thinking it's probably time that I replay Alan Wake Remastered before the sequel drops in October. It's genuinely one of my favorite games of all time (though the Switch version is a bit of a mess), so to say my expectations are high would be a colossal understatement.

I'm also waiting for Starfield to drop on the Series X, so in the meantime, I'm still jumping into a few matches on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It's really quite good - much better than I was expecting - and I genuinely wish it was available on the Switch, too.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

There aren't many changes in my gaming plans from last week, really — except I've tried to shift more of my attention from Vampire Survivors back to Virtue's Last Reward. I'm also playing some stuff I can't talk about just yet, so my lips are sealed!

Otherwise, I did pick up The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood given all of the fantastic reviews that game has been getting — it's right up my wheelhouse, and I'm a bit of a secret tarot and astrology lover. Have a lovely weekend, folks!

What are you playing this weekend (26th/27th Aug)?

Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.