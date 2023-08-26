Ah, the weekend is here once again. That means it's time to wind down and get some gaming done. Before we do so, however, let's take a look at what this week brought us on the news front, shall we?

The biggest surprise was undoubtedly the news that Charles Martinet will no longer be voicing Mario and Co., and will instead be taking on the role of Mario Ambassador for Nintendo. We're not too sure exactly what that entails, but we wish Mr. Martinet the very best of luck.

Elsewhere, it's been announced that Excitebike 64 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which is great news for racing fans, and we also got a finalised date for Sonic Superstars, and guess what... It's only the same bloomin' week as Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

We also went hands-on with Konami's upcoming Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 and came away pleased with the overall package but rather concerned about the performance of the games included. Konami then confirmed that, yes, the Switch version of MGS2 and MGS3 would indeed be capped at 30fps.

So with that out of the way, let's see what we're playing this weekend...