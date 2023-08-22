At Gamescom Opening Night Live, SEGA finally locked in a release date for its new multiplayer platformer Sonic Superstars - confirming it will be arriving on Switch and other platforms on 17th October 2023.

At the end of the new trailer, Sega also lifted the lid on the game's "digital deluxe edition". This will set Sonic fans back $69.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and comes with a Lego fun pack, exclusive mech parts for the game's battle mode, a digital artbook and soundtrack and some bonus wallpapers.

Sega's has also thrown in a special "Rabbit skin". And it's not just any old design, this one is based on one of Naoto Ohshima's original designs of Sonic the Hedgehog, before he became the blue blur.

If you're looking for more purchase options, Sega will also be offering a standard edition of the game for $59.99 USD. This includes a copy of the game (physical or digital) and will also come with a free LEGO Sonic skin.

You can learn more about Sonic's concept designs in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Apart from undergoing multiple animal transformations, the original design pitch had him as a human character, like Mario.