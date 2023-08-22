When we attended a hands-on session for Konami's upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, we were undoubtedly disappointed to find that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater were both running at 30fps on Switch. This is depite the fact that both HD versions ran at 60fps back in 2012 when released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

While we were unable to definitively confirm at the time whether the games ran at the same frame rate on other systems, Konami has now provided a statement to us and other outlets to clarify that it is only the Switch release that is targeting 30fps. All other platforms will target the games at 60fps.

Cripes, that's a shame, right? Here's a look at exactly how the games will run:

- All platforms except Switch – 1080p / 60 frames per second target

- Switch (docked mode) – 1080p / 30 frames per second target

- Switch (handheld mode) – 720p / 30 frames per second target

It's hardly the end of the world; after all, the recently released Red Dead Redemption featured the same resolution and frame rate on the Switch and turned out to be pretty great, but it's nevertheless disappointing to see this gap in performance when you consider the age of the games in question.

Not only that, but it doesn't exactly bode well for the inevitable second volume in Konami's Master Collection. Presumably, such a collection would include the highly-requested Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, but if Konami can't get MGS2 and 3 running at 60fps, what possible hope do we have for the fourth mainline entry?