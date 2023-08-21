We recently got the chance to have a pop at Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 at the invite of Konami. We had around an hour or so to dig into Metal Gear Solid and its two sequels (as well as have a quick gander at all the bonus content on offer), which isn’t a huge amount of time for games of this scale, but we were able to get a broad idea of how the collection pans out. So, what’s the damage?
We started off with the OG, Metal Gear Solid. We were initially struck with the reality that this really is a warts-and-all kind of port, sticking to the original PS1 version’s low resolution and frame rate. We had a bit of a giddy retro thrill seeing it run as originally intended, but it does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity to not take things even further and provide a way to play these games that’s more in line with modern sensibilities.
Speaking of missed opportunities, we were also surprised to discover that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are based on the HD Collection editions that were released for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012. We say ‘based on’, but in truth Konami has made no effort to hide this fact (and to be fair it did announce them as such with an admittedly slim banner on the collection’s promotional material). The menus for both games just flat out have ‘HD Edition’ plastered on them, with ‘© 2012 Konami’ still there as well.
These versions run at 720p, and the Switch version is also seemingly capped at 30fps, despite the original HD releases running at 60fps. Considering the Switch is more powerful than the two consoles that previously held this pair of games, it’s disappointing to say the least that the frames have been halved.
We asked about performance on PS5, Xbox Series X, plus the newly announced PS4 release; Konami clarified that the games will be targeting the same resolution (720p) and frame rate of the initial HD releases. Given that Switch isn’t running them at 60fps, we suppose we’ll have to wait and see how things fare on the other platforms.
What did put a big, childlike grin on our collective face was the bonus content. This collection is jam-packed full of great little extras, such as the original MSX versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, as well as the NES version of the first game and Snake’s Revenge.
There’s also a special booklet detailing the history and insider information for each of the games included, and the big three also come with a screenplay each, meaning you can finally recreate the iconic ‘Les Infants Terrible’ scene with even greater confidence.
Beyond that, well, there's really not much else to be said! We’re pleased to see all three of these games on Switch, 100%. However, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little bit disappointed with the core games' presentation. Considering how much love has been poured into the bonus content, the lack of such care being present in the main games feels very out of place.
Three games as excellent as these may be enough to sway our favour regardless, and you’ll have to wait for our review to know that for certain. First impressions, though? There was an opportunity here for Konami to push the boat out and honour these classics with a truly special package. Bonus features aside, this ain't that.
I really begin to hate the bias.
Check the title of this absurd barebones collection by Nintendo and compare: https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/nintendo-switch/super_mario_3d_all-stars
Both titles are megacheap but one company always gets away with it. Both should be burned.
Yeah, don't see how 30fps wasn't at least possible on Switch. Come on Konami my dudes.
@koekiemonster these are two different reviewers tbh. I don't think people look to reviewers for an objective mathematical ranking of games that oversgadows each reviewer's original impressions.
I don't get this whole new wave of Not understanding what these companies are doing... they're putting the games on modern consoles... That's it, just like Red Dead. If they wanted to actually do full on remakes they would pour in the money and I'm sure they ve done the math by now and realize they don't have to.
I’m just happy I can play these games on modern hardware, seriously that’s all I want, and I really hope Nintendo does it for all the paper Mario’s one day.
It's really weird how MGS2 and MGS3 can't reach 60fps when the HD versions can hit 60fps on 360 and PS3... The Switch is more than capable to reach 60fps like those 2 consoles. Come on Konami
Never played them, always wanted to play them on Switch. But what a technical disappointment…
The original was superb for the time on ps1 but I feel as the series went on they just got so cut scene heavy and not much of a game hard pass for me
30fps is concerning, but I'll likely get it regardless; it's Metal Gear.
720p on PS5 and Xbox Series X is unbelievable! Come on, Konami! You can do better than this.
I have very very fond memories of the first game. I’d love to experience it again, however I think playing it in its original state this day and age may prove too jarring - I’ll probably be best served by just remembering the good times I had with the game until maybe one day they do a remaster.
I never had the chance to play twin snakes, and I really regret that
Metal Gear solid 3
PS2- 30fps - Cutscene with Letter box
3DS- 24fps
PS3- 60fps
PSV- 30fps
NS - 30fps
I have all of them on my PS Vita, so I'm out. If they would include Twin Snakes, then I would take it 100%.
No 60FPS on Switch = No buy from me. We deserve better.
Plus i haven't heard any peep about a physical release anyway so no buy indeed.
Can’t wait to have this collection! Very much looking forward to it. Never played them in their original format (i played twin snakes) and i don’t mind them being a bit lazy ports.
@koekiemonster from the review you posted ‘what you get is pretty bare-boned’.
Also, one is a preview, one a review. Maybe wait for the review if you’d like to compare.
And no, collections like these shouldn’t be burned, they should be cherished. And from now on I expect backwards compatibility to make sure these stay available on all platforms from now on.
It seems to be that this is another Mario 3D All Stars case. A wasted opportunity to bring back real classics in the best possible way, and I bet the price won't do it justice here neither.
If we can buy them separately, I might just get the third one on a sale.
Yeah I'm just going to be like the guards in this game and pretend I didn't see it.
@Rika_Yoshitake it also bears mentioning that the previous portable incarnation of MGS1 (before its delisting along other retro MGS titles) reportedly couldn't even be legally portable unless you had a whole darned PS3 to download it to and THEN transfer it from. Couldn't make it up if I tried. Here we have a much easier bundle to access, with a bit of HD facelift and some extras thrown in on top... and people are lamenting this generation's proverbial framerate placebo instead.
First and foremost, it's the first time most of these games are on Nintendo consoles so for many they are completely new despite their age just like Red Dead Redemption, but in this case it isn't a single game so even better, not to mention all those who have already played them and now can replay all of them in handheld with the only bummer being 30fps (so the same as every version except for the PS3 one for Metal Gear Solid 3 according to @SearchingS).
Second, the extras in this collection which we've seen during the Direct put most collections to shame so while it could be even more it already is much, much more than most collections, including Nintendo ones and that's coming from someone who personally doesn't mind barebones ports, remasters and collections!
@NiallMitch14 Why are you just repeating what the author said?
Hey! What's about the possibility of playing the games with original Japanese voice-overs, but with English subtitles, huh? Also, 30FPS is disappointing. Already sounds like a lazy port. Even worse than Red Dead Redemption port...
“We asked about performance on PS5, Xbox Series X, plus the newly announced PS4 release; Konami clarified that the games will be targeting the same resolution (720p) and frame rate of the initial HD releases”
What in the world? There has to something screwy going on here like this just being a emulation of the Vita versions.
Since it’s almost the same as the vita one I guess I’ll just sell my vita one and put the money towards the switch one. Lol.
Man, wish it was 60 FPS at least. Is that gonna stay or could a patch fix it?
@nhSnork isn’t mgs1 on the vita?
@JohnnyMind «...with the only bummer being 30fps...»
We don't know if these ports supports dual audio option. Original games didn't, and that sucks! Snake with Akio Ôtsuka's voice sounds awesome! No dual audio option support = No buy.
@RudyC3 there is a physical but I do t think most of the games are on cartridge, will require download
@LordPieFace I go to a website for a consistent view by the website (Nintendolife). I personally don't even look who writes it. It's Nintendolife for me.
