Gavin Lane, Editor

I finally got through a run in Balatro, and while I'd like to just carry on, there's so much else to be playing. The Unicorn Overlord demo is calling, I still need to wrap up Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, and I'd love to catch a performance of Princess Peach: Showtime!, too. And the chat earlier this week reminded me that I still haven't actually defeated Ganon in TOTK, either. Plenty to be getting on with.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

For reasons unknown, I recently dug out Mario Golf: Super Rush and gave it another go. It didn't click with me at first and although I don't think it's quite up there with Toadstool Tour, I'm having a lot of fun with it this time. I've also been diving back into Castlevania Anniversary Collection and concluding my time with Alien: Isolation (which is currently on offer by the way; I'd urge you to give it a go).

Jim Norman, Staff Writer



Things aren’t looking all that Switch-y for me at the moment which is a weird feeling but I’m rolling with it. I managed to pick up Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia on the 3DS last week which is proving to be a lot of fun. I also grabbed a little indie gem called The Last of Us: Part II on PS5 (you might have heard of it). I have somehow made it this far in life without having anything spoiled for me, so I’m excited to see what fun, sunshine and rainbows it has in store for me.

All that said, the eShop keeps tapping on my window while menacingly pointing at a sign which reads ‘Pentiment for £10.04’ and I honestly don’t know how long I can resist its threats.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.