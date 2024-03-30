The weekend is here, which means it's time to dive into what we've all got planned with our Switches (and other consoles too, we guess).
Before that, however, let's take a look at what's been going on this week. First up, the Switch got its latest firmware update, and although it's not the most exciting thing in the world, we always appreciate a bit more stability with our consoles. Nintendo also announced that F-Zero Maximum Velocity would be coming to NSO (and it's out now!), while rumours started to gather pace about a potential Xbox handheld to give the Switch a bit of competition.
We also ran a wee poll to determine which is the best open-world Zelda game: Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, a whole bunch of reviews went live this week, so be sure to check out our thoughts on Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, Pepper Grinder, Otxo, South Park: Snow Day!, and of course, F-Zero Maximum Velocity.
Finally, Nintendo is holding a couple of decent sales in both the US and UK, so be sure to check out our breakdown of what's on offer: