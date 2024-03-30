Mario Golf: Super Rush
The weekend is here, which means it's time to dive into what we've all got planned with our Switches (and other consoles too, we guess).

Before that, however, let's take a look at what's been going on this week. First up, the Switch got its latest firmware update, and although it's not the most exciting thing in the world, we always appreciate a bit more stability with our consoles. Nintendo also announced that F-Zero Maximum Velocity would be coming to NSO (and it's out now!), while rumours started to gather pace about a potential Xbox handheld to give the Switch a bit of competition.

We also ran a wee poll to determine which is the best open-world Zelda game: Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, a whole bunch of reviews went live this week, so be sure to check out our thoughts on Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, Pepper Grinder, Otxo, South Park: Snow Day!, and of course, F-Zero Maximum Velocity.

Finally, Nintendo is holding a couple of decent sales in both the US and UK, so be sure to check out our breakdown of what's on offer:

Gavin Lane, Editor

I finally got through a run in Balatro, and while I'd like to just carry on, there's so much else to be playing. The Unicorn Overlord demo is calling, I still need to wrap up Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, and I'd love to catch a performance of Princess Peach: Showtime!, too. And the chat earlier this week reminded me that I still haven't actually defeated Ganon in TOTK, either. Plenty to be getting on with.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

For reasons unknown, I recently dug out Mario Golf: Super Rush and gave it another go. It didn't click with me at first and although I don't think it's quite up there with Toadstool Tour, I'm having a lot of fun with it this time. I've also been diving back into Castlevania Anniversary Collection and concluding my time with Alien: Isolation (which is currently on offer by the way; I'd urge you to give it a go).

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Things aren’t looking all that Switch-y for me at the moment which is a weird feeling but I’m rolling with it. I managed to pick up Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia on the 3DS last week which is proving to be a lot of fun. I also grabbed a little indie gem called The Last of Us: Part II on PS5 (you might have heard of it). I have somehow made it this far in life without having anything spoiled for me, so I’m excited to see what fun, sunshine and rainbows it has in store for me.

All that said, the eShop keeps tapping on my window while menacingly pointing at a sign which reads ‘Pentiment for £10.04’ and I honestly don’t know how long I can resist its threats.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.

