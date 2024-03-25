South Park’s history with video games has been a mixed bag for the most part and the latest instalment, South Park: Snow Day!, had a lot to live up to following the critical success of Ubisoft’s The Stick of Truth and its sequel, The Fractured But Whole. A shift in genre and developer — Question LLC is at the helm here — has resulted in a co-op multiplayer action game that has some promising ideas but is ultimately let down by some significant performance issues (at least on Nintendo Switch) and an unsatisfying gameplay loop.
South Park: Snow Day takes place shortly after the events of The Fractured But Whole, focusing on the customisable New Kid protagonist as they interact with the source material’s eccentric cast of characters. The premise is a lot simpler this time around, however, with the plot focusing on the titular snow day that has made its way to South Park. Eric Cartman is obviously ecstatic about this – he doesn’t have to go to school and enlists the New Kid to participate in a series of Snow-based battles and other shenanigans.
South Park became popular due to its crude humour, though disappointingly, this game is on the weaker side compared to other video game adaptations and the show itself. There are some occasional funny moments, yet these are a rarity. For us, there were hardly any memorable comedic moments to reference, something we’d never expect to say when talking about South Park of all things!
Most of your time will be spent hacking and slashing your way through a series of playable scenarios. Unsurprisingly, the missions are all set in the now snow-covered South Park, with you defeating waves of enemies to complete mission-specific objectives. For the most part, the levels don’t do much to set themselves apart from one another, resulting in a very generic experience. This is unfortunately exemplified by the game’s poor combat system, which is unresponsive, clunky, and simply isn’t engaging.
Combat is made even more frustrating with the bevy of performance issues we encountered in this version. We can’t speak for other platforms, though the Switch version plays host to significant drops in frame rate, blurry textures, and numerous glitches that can soft-lock your game. This was especially noticeable during the first chapter’s boss fight, as the boss decided to clip himself into a wall, resulting in us having to restart the mission altogether. Frustratingly, this was not the first time this happened, as earlier on a bunch of enemies disappeared entirely, blocking our progress, forcing us to perform another reset.
Another issue is the game’s strange audio mixing, primarily in cutscenes. The audio doesn’t seem to sync up with what is happening on screen and cutscenes will end earlier than intended. Furthermore, you can get attacked as soon as a cutscene is over, which reminds us of being spawn-camped in competitive shooters such as Call of Duty. At least the voice-acting and soundtrack is what you’d expect from South Park, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone reprising their usual roles as the game’s main characters.
With all these issues, it doesn’t mean that Snow Day is all bad, though. Some gameplay mechanics are interesting. Some aspects take direct inspiration from roguelikes, such as Hades and Darkest Dungeon. At the start of a mission, you can select two passive ability cards that allow you to enhance your attacks or other unique abilities. One of these powerups — a Bull**** card — functions as you’d expect, really: they allow you to activate a seemingly game-breaking ability to turn the tide of combat, however, enemies can also do this to you, but on a more frequent basis.
Moreover, you can also retrieve additional cards after a round of combat or two from Jimmy. These cards can be found in different rarities, enhancing your abilities more significantly the higher the tier of said card. However, your main point of interest aside from your main arsenal is the two skill cards assigned to 'L' and 'R'. At first, you can equip a fart-jump move that allows you to evade enemies easily, and an area-of-effect heal. There is also a perk tree that you can upgrade by speaking to Mr. Hankey, which further improves your skillset with additional passive buffs.
Snow Day is structured like a live-service game, with the iconic Kupa Keep acting as a hub of sorts for accessing missions, and other useful tools such as a weapons shop. It’s here that you can select the difficulty of a mission, adjust your loadout, and host or join a multiplayer session. There is also the option to play through the entire game solo, however, it became quickly apparent that this isn’t the best way of playing. To supplement the lack of three other players, CPU Allies join you in combat sections, and they barely do anything. Their damage output is extremely low, adding an artificial difficulty due to the way they interact with their surroundings.
Conclusion
South Park: Snow Day! has a lot of potential with some of its roguelike-inspired mechanics but ultimately fails to deliver an engaging experience whether you're playing it solo or in co-op. Combat feels unresponsive, the technical issues are numerous (on Switch at least), and the writing is some of the weakest in the series.
oof, was really looking forward to this one too.
how did I think this was a kids game
I had hoped South Park Rally would have been remade by now. The laughs I had playing that with my brothers back in 2000, great times
I will still give Snow Day a chance though
isn't the show south park really inappropriate?😑
I was getting some bad vibes from the game, but I’m surprised to hear that some of the roguelike elements are worthwhile. Sounds like it could be a guilty pleasure game if the Switch version ran competently.
Shame, I was gonna do a let's-play on this one.
What a shame. The gameplay looked pretty... simplistic too, which makes it all the weirder that it's littered with performance issues when Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole turned out so well on Switch.
Unfortunate for sure. I'll grab it on xbox after a sale. I'm sure performance is fine there, but gameplay doesn't sound all that interesting honestly. Wish they stuck with the same genre as the previous two games.
I am still looking forward to playing this. The review didn't really mention the online play and whether or not this title has cross-play. That's key to know for any online Switch game, as the games without cross-play usually have a hard time making matches in my experience.
I'm honestly surprised it got as high a score as it did...
The game kinda looked like a cheap cash grab from all the footage and photos I seen of it.
Being a big SP fan, I'll still be picking it up, but I didn't exactly expect this entry to be as great or as worthwhile as SoT or FbW.
@ThatZeldaNerd It's one of the best comedies of the last 25 years, just because it's a cartoon doesn't mean it's for kids.
@ThatZeldaNerd : Yes, but this game looks a lot tamer than the last few games (with the strongest element probably being language, while other games have contained frequent crude humour and sexual references).
Yeah, THQNordic has never been... good on Switch, at least not their brand new games, so that tracks.On the upside, I here the PS4 and PC versions are some of the best titles THQNordic has put out performace wise, at least.
Having been around since this show first launched I still can't understand the appeal of it. Every time I dip in it's the exact same overcooked topical humor and pointless references.
This is extremely disappointing news for me. South Park the Fractured But Whole is a game that is way better than it has any right being and had me hyped for this game. Perhaps I'll just play that again. Yeah, I'm not feeling like putting myself through glitches and soft locks anymore. Pokemon S/V burned me out on that bollocks.
This game is so confusing to me - it's like they were channelling the OG N64 South Park game or something! Matt & Trey put so much into the SoT and TFBH - I wonder what the decision making was here. I imagine they had little to do with it.
The first two were great, it’s a shame that this is such a pile of *****.
Was suspicious about the lowish physical release price, and there we go... Trust your instincts guys.
Dang. That's a shame, I enjoyed the earlier gaming entries. Thanks for the warning!
@gcunit exactly what I was thinking buddy
@ThatZeldaNerd
Inappropriate for..?
Expected this the moment I noticed the art style nothing screams flop more so than some terrible 3D art.
It’s really a huge shame that they didn’t make another RPG like SoT/FBW. To go from two games that were pretty much playable episodes of the show to a 3D third person shooter…nah. I guess there’s a number of factors at play like how much money THQ were willing to put into it and how much time Matt and Trey wanted to dedicate to it (I imagine the RPGs took a lot of effort from them) but either way, this has never interested me even as a pretty big fan of the show.
Honestly I think a South Park game made by the Boku no Natsuyasumi/Attack of the Friday Monsters devs (or just a game in that style) would be amazing. Would never ever happen but a twisted version of a cosy game like those would be fun IMO
@Markiplier dang, i was looking forward to seeing you play it too
GET BILL GATES IN HERE
Guys, you can get The Fractured But Whole and it's season pass on the EU eShop for £17.49 if anyone really wants to play a South Park games. Also, the Stick of Truth is 8.99 now.
Kind of a bummer the game didn't pan out. I don't mind the artstyle switch as the animation is much the shows. My biggest issue was when the trailers were shown, I still had no idea what the game is. It's a shame as I think Trey Parker and Matt Stone do know what a good game can be (IIRC, Trey cites Earthbound as an inspiration for the two RPGs with it's 'innocent kids finding themselves in a much bigger adventure than they anticipated' theme).
