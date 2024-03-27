People are allowed to like what they like, and I literally don't have the power to stop you. If my criticism takes away from the experience for you... well, I don't mean to sound insensitive, but that's kind of a "you" problem. We need to learn to not only tolerate--but welcome--opinions different from our own. If we can't do that with something as inessential as games, how can we ever come together to solve real problems in the world?

With all that said... I really did not like Tears of the Kingdom. I felt obligated to play it to completion because, I mean, it's a new Zelda game--how can I not? But much of that experience was a chore for me. BotW was a fantastic experience the first time through, but after 200+ hours, I was just so burned out on that map. I wasn't particularly thrilled to re-explore the same areas again, and to be honest, they really didn't change that much.

The surface felt largely the same, but they did more than double the game's size with the addition of caves, the underground, and sky islands. None of that new content felt particularly meaningful, though. A lot of the islands were pretty much copied and pasted, consisting mostly of two types: 1) the star-shaped islands where you just snap a photo of an ancient text that can be translated for 100 Rupees and some uninteresting lore drops, and 2) cross-shaped islands with a shrine on one end, a zonai machine on the other, and catapult in the middle where you have to launch up to another island to bring back the crystal to open the shrine.

Outside of those, there wasn't a whole lot going on up there. The only real rewards were just treasure maps that show you where to find chests in the depths. As for the depths themselves? They largely feel barren and pretty much the only worthwhile thing you can find down there are the costumes you could already get in the last game by just scanning an amiibo. There's nothing exciting about getting the same exact rewards you already got in the last game. It just felt pointless.

The depths could also be a huge pain to navigate. It's often too dark to see when there's just a giant wall in front of youm you spend 10 minutes trying to climb it only to realize it extends to the ceiling and you can't actually get around that way, so you have to take a massive detour to get where you want to go. I will say it's satisfying trying to activate all the light roots and gradually illuminate the darkness. But there's really not much of a point to it at all.

Even putting the costumes aside, the other rewards aren't that good either. I can upgrade my batteries to make zonal devices stay charged longer, but what's the point if my hovercraft is just going to flash green and disappear when I still have half my battery left? The game encourages you to craft different builds, but if that's something you're not interested in like I wasn't, a big aspect of the game just isn't going to appeal to you.

The game also creates a lot of problems that weren't in the original. The spirits of the descendants that follow you everywhere are annoying. Stop blowing my spoils away, Tulin, I'm just trying to pick them up. Revali's gale was way more efficient than having to build a fire and throw a pinecone into it. Magnesis had a further reach and was less tedious for pulling chests out from the ocean floor compared to Ultra Hand. Cryonis was more efficient than having to throw an ice fruit to make platforms on the water. And instead of just picking up a flaming sword, I have to take the time to pause my game and manually fuse two weapons together every single time because the base weapons are useless now. Bomb rocks can also run out, whereas I had infinite bombs in BotW. I could probably go on about the steps backward.

They also couldn't just keep shrines in the exact same locations as the first game because that would take away from the sense of discovery. But because it's the same map, they're no longer placed in optimal spots that make them convenient fast travel points. It was just a worse experience all-around, in my opinion.

One problem I had with Breath of the Wild that this game actually did manage to rectify was an increase in enemy variety. Horriblins, Aerocudas, Phantom Ganon, Gleeoks... I can appreciate the effort that went into designing those. But it's incredibly lame how they made these cool designs for the Aeorcudas only for them to die in one hit. They're basically glorified birds.

I also actually enjoyed the story this time around. I kind of found the cutscenes in BotW to be pretty cringe, but it was great to see Ganon return. The opening and the finale of the game were two of the most cinematic moments in a Nintento game ever. I also wasn't expecting that cutscene in a family-friendly Nintendo game, so I respect them for having the guts to go there. I found Queen Sonya and to a lesser extent Raru to be insufferably boring Mary Sue archetypes, though. But the rest of it was good. Some great new music like in the Colgera boss fight as well. And the caves were also really neat to explore.

But my praise for the game ends there. There's hardly any new NPC's outside of the traveling minstrels that aren't particularly interesting. There weren't enough changes to the surface world to justify re-using the same map in my opinion. What they added to Hyrule was mostly just padding, like holding up a Hudson sign a hundred times to get 20 Rupees and some rice.

The dungeons were not a marked improvement like we were all hoping for; they're maybe slightly better than the Divine Beasts but pale in comparison to dungeons from Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Skyward Sword. Even the 2D games have more creative dungeons.

This is probably going to be quite the insulting comment to a lot of people, but the game really does just kind of feel like a glorified ROM hack of Breath of the Wild to me. In fact, I've seen ROM hacks that I've found for more interesting. I genuinely do not understand what took this game 6 years to develop; blaming the pandemic only goes so far. As with Splatoon 3, it really feels like Nintendo largely re-sold the game game with some minor alterations here in there on the same hardware as it's predecessor. But unlike Splatoon 3, they added and extra $10 to the bill this time. I don't get it.

I would give Tears of the Kingdom a 7/10 at best. If you never played BotW, I'm sure the amount of stuff you can do is mind-blowing. But if you did? I just don't see much of an appeal here. They didn't add a lot of the features people requested like bringing back fishing or swimming underwater, for example. Swimming is one of those things that would have really helped justify reusing the map. But unfortunately, no.

Then you have the same old, tedious Korok missions in there with the same exact reward. They have a couple new Korok missions in there, and while the ones where you have to pop the cork are kinda neat, having to build a vehicle which I already don't want to do to take a Korok to his friend who is completely out of the way from where I'm going just isn't fun.

I would have been happy with a new 3D Zelda game that offered a more compact but wholly original experience like Bowser's Fury was after Odyssey. Would prople have preferred a Super Mario Odyssey 2 instead if it just meant revisiting the same kingdoms with each of them having their own inverted shadow version? Maybe, but I would have personally found that really lame. Just make new kingdoms at that point. Horizon didn't have to reuse the same exact same map, and it still came out a year sooner than TotK.

I really loved BotW my first time through, but even then, once I hit maybe the 40-hour mark or so, I had largely caught on to the game's format. I was no longer surprised by what I found in the chests I came across, and I already knew the solution to all the Korok puzzles and how a quarter of the Shrines don't actually have a puzzle. After killing my 30th Stone Talus, I wasn't looking forward to fighting another anymore. TotK didn't really do anything to fix that. I was just... ready for something new.

And as great as BotW was, I was never really keen on the art direction. The world itself looks beautiful, but this is one of my least-favorite incarnations of Link. I would have preferred a more realistic game similar to the Zelda Wii U tech demo.

So from the moment Nintendo announced a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild was in development, I was already a little disappointed out the gate. It reused a lot of assets from that game, but it didn't repurpose them in what I felt was a meaningful way like Majora's Mask did. It had all the same NPC's, but they all had different personalities and roles to play in society because Termina was truly an inverted Hyrule. And they made that game in a YEAR.

So, what do I want from the future of Zelda? Well, if the "Switch 2" is really more powerful than the PS4 as rumors suggest, I think it's time to bring that Wii U tech demo to fruition. I want an open-world game in that art style, but Hyrule doesn't have to be as massive. Make it like one-third of the size but cram it with meaningful stuff to do.

No more Korok quests or having the same boss appear in 40 different locations on the map, though; that's already been played out. Get rid of runes as well, especially Ultra Hand. Zelda is not about building things at its core, and Zelda games should start placing a lesser emphasis on technology again and go back to being more medieval than sci-fi.

Give us about 8 traditional dungeons that each have a unique item like the Hookshot and Ice Rod. No more breakable weapons. Keep the climbing and being able to jump/glide, because those were game changers. Give us a cohesive narrative that isn't just told through flashbacks. Bring back swimming and fishing and give the minigames meaningful rewards again; I don't want to do a shield surfing race for a silver rupee, but if it's for a Heart Piece, now you're talking. Put more effort into the voice acting; given the sales numbers, they don't need to skimp out on hiring actors with a pedigree.

And make a direct sequel to Wind Waker alongside it, too. Keep the realistic and the cartoony Zelda games separate instead of combining them into what I feel is the worst of both worlds. Toon Link and Twilight Link are both fantastic character designs for different reasons. Champion Link is just derpy. And let the hero dawn his iconic green tunic again.

That's my essay on TotK that took over an hour to type. Sorry for those of you who were annoyed by having to scroll past it. But if you actually took the time to read all this, it's greatly appreciated. Would love to hear your rebuttals.