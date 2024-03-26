Since the Swich's launch and subsequent success (139 million units sold, anyone?), a vast variety of technology manufacturers have dipped their toes into the handheld market, including the likes of Steam, Ayaneo, Lenovo, and Asus.

If recent rumours are to be believed, however, it seems like Microsoft might be wanting to get in on the action with its very own dedicated Xbox handheld. As covered by the lovely lovelies over at Pure Xbox, Windows Central's Jez Corden has stated that Microsoft actually has handheld prototypes at this very moment during an episode of the Xbox Two Podcast.

Corden then went on to clarify that the protypes in use may not go to market, but nevertheless seemed convinced that Microsoft is actively pursuing the handheld space. Indeed, Xbox's own Phil Spencer recently spoke to Polygon and confirmed that the company is investigating "different hardware form factors" with a specific view to finding new players.

He went on to express his frustration that third-party handheld devices simply don't offer up a pure enough Xbox experience, stating "I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices.”

Of course, even if Xbox were to bring out a dedicated handheld, it would be lacking the one thing that could potentially put it on a level playing field as the Switch: Nintendo games. Chances are an Xbox handheld won't have the same versatility of, say, the Steam Deck, so emulation is more than likely out of the question.

Still, anything in the handheld space can be considered competition to the Switch, and we honestly welcome it, even if it won't get Nintendo fans breaking out in a cold sweat anytime soon.