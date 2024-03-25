Get your pennies at the ready, folks, because Nintendo is back with yet another European Switch eShop sale.

Yes, the 'Blockbuster Sale' is now upon us, bringing a whole host of tasty discounts to over 1,000 eShop titles. This one kicked off on 25th March and is set to run until 7th April, so we all have a good bit of time to make the most of the savings.

Of course, over 1,000 games is quite the collection to wade through, and if you're anything like us, you'll want to check out all of the best titles on offer before choosing how to spend your dough. That's where we come in! Below, we have laid out every game in Nintendo's Blockbuster Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can see each and every gem in no time.

We have listed the following savings in GBP, but you can find all EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.

Ready to see the cream of the crop? Let's do it!

Pentiment (Switch eShop)

















£10.04 (-33%) Pentiment is a fantastic adventure RPG that revels in a studious approach to history and immaculate recreations of the styles and traditions of 16th-century Bavaria. There's a super smart, funny, and engaging murder mystery to investigate here, but it's how that mystery is so fully rooted in the world that's been lovingly crafted around it that really elevates this experience. It's one of the best games of the past decade, hands down, and to have that experience running and performing perfectly on Switch is a joyous thing — it feels like it was made for Nintendo's console. This is about as essential as games get.

COCOON (Switch eShop)

















£14.59 (-30%) Cocoon is a fun and addictive puzzler. Its unique mechanics and gameplay had us glued to our screens, and it’s gorgeous to boot. Its lack of explicit story may come as a minor disappointment, and it's a consistently sub-30fps experience on Switch, but its performance never adversely affects gameplay and if you love puzzles, this game will be an easy favourite — even if it flies by all too quickly.

qomp2 (Switch eShop)

















£16.19 (-10%) qomp 2 is an excellent and worthy reimaging of Pong that honours the classic arcade game's legacy while providing a unique experience for folks with no nostalgia for Atari's seminal masterpiece. It offers a consistently interesting and engaging means of traversal with a great variety of obstacles and puzzles to overcome throughout the 30 stages. We would have liked a few more levels in the end, but this is really just an indication of the quality on display here. If you're into quirky action-focused puzzlers with a unique hook, then qomp 2 is definitely worth your attention.

Florence (Switch eShop)











£1.79 (-64%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.