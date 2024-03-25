Get your pennies at the ready, folks, because Nintendo is back with yet another European Switch eShop sale.
Yes, the 'Blockbuster Sale' is now upon us, bringing a whole host of tasty discounts to over 1,000 eShop titles. This one kicked off on 25th March and is set to run until 7th April, so we all have a good bit of time to make the most of the savings.
Of course, over 1,000 games is quite the collection to wade through, and if you're anything like us, you'll want to check out all of the best titles on offer before choosing how to spend your dough. That's where we come in! Below, we have laid out every game in Nintendo's Blockbuster Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can see each and every gem in no time.
We have listed the following savings in GBP, but you can find all EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.
If you are looking to stock up on some eShop credit before diving in, we've got you covered there too. You can check out our store or follow the links below for all available options.
Ready to see the cream of the crop? Let's do it!
Pentiment (Switch eShop)
£10.04 (-33%)
Pentiment is a fantastic adventure RPG that revels in a studious approach to history and immaculate recreations of the styles and traditions of 16th-century Bavaria. There's a super smart, funny, and engaging murder mystery to investigate here, but it's how that mystery is so fully rooted in the world that's been lovingly crafted around it that really elevates this experience. It's one of the best games of the past decade, hands down, and to have that experience running and performing perfectly on Switch is a joyous thing — it feels like it was made for Nintendo's console. This is about as essential as games get.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch)
£26.99 (-40%)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a slick return to the roots of this franchise that serves up clever 2.5D action wrapped up in a delightful art style and satisfying story. There's a smart balance here between old-school levels of action and challenge, moreish combat, and neat puzzles, all mixed with accessibility options and fine-tuning that open things up to newcomers and casual players. We knew Ubisoft Montpellier was a pair of safe hands and the team hasn't let us down, serving up the first must-play of 2024 in a Switch port that absolutely does the business.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Switch eShop)
£10.79 (-70%)
Disco Elysium's narrative and dialogue, which was already wonderfully compelling in the base game, was given a massive boost thanks to the excellent voice acting introduced for the Final Cut. The gameplay features a host of branching paths for you to explore, and while the slow, methodical approach may turn a few people off, this is nevertheless one of the most well-told stories in any medium from the last few years. The performance issues at the time of our review slightly took the shine off things, but even with them present, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was and is a triumph and stands as one of the best RPGs available on Switch.
COCOON (Switch eShop)
£14.59 (-30%)
Cocoon is a fun and addictive puzzler. Its unique mechanics and gameplay had us glued to our screens, and it’s gorgeous to boot. Its lack of explicit story may come as a minor disappointment, and it's a consistently sub-30fps experience on Switch, but its performance never adversely affects gameplay and if you love puzzles, this game will be an easy favourite — even if it flies by all too quickly.
qomp2 (Switch eShop)
£16.19 (-10%)
qomp 2 is an excellent and worthy reimaging of Pong that honours the classic arcade game's legacy while providing a unique experience for folks with no nostalgia for Atari's seminal masterpiece. It offers a consistently interesting and engaging means of traversal with a great variety of obstacles and puzzles to overcome throughout the 30 stages. We would have liked a few more levels in the end, but this is really just an indication of the quality on display here. If you're into quirky action-focused puzzlers with a unique hook, then qomp 2 is definitely worth your attention.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Switch)
£19.99 (-60%)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains a masterpiece, and being able to take such a grand and engrossing adventure on the go is something well worth celebrating. The Switch's Complete Edition is a truly impressive achievement, and although performance isn't perfect, it's still an incredible and impactful role-playing experience. The Witcher 3 set the bar for modern RPGs back in 2015, and this port is a startling reminder that it has yet to be bettered.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
£14.99 (-70%)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end. This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again.
Florence (Switch eShop)
£1.79 (-64%)
Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Switch eShop)
£4.49 (-75%)
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is an utterly stellar stealth game and it’s lost none of the magic that made the original such a critical darling. Strong art direction, an engaging story, well-paced open gameplay, and a slew of extra content all combine to make for a near-flawless experience that you certainly won’t want to miss out on. We’d give this game a high recommendation to all Switch owners; it’s the best stealth game money can buy in the Switch library, and one of the best ones in any console library.
Outer Wilds (Switch eShop)
£14.59 (-30%)
If you can overlook the technical challenges – and we could – Outer Wilds remains a wondrous experience on Switch. With almost no gating and free rein to investigate a rich corner of the universe, it captures the quest for learning in the most direct way possible: the only reward for progress is knowledge. Starting with no information at all, you come to understand the intricacies of this little solar system better than its inhabitants. Having soared through such an epic, introspective, and existentially inquisitive adventure, we probably came to understand ourselves a little more, too.
Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
Super Mario Odyssey was a return for the 'sandbox' style players had been pining for since 1996, and it delivered everything you could want and more. Cappy's capture abilities keep things fresh in a game which blends all sorts of ideas and art styles into an improbably coherent, compelling whole. It really shouldn't work, but New Donk City's human inhabitants are able to co-exist with the anthropomorphic cutlery of the Luncheon Kingdom and the big-eyed cute characters of the Mushroom Kingdom clan thanks solely to the developers' impeccable execution. The mechanical mastery on display here is breathtaking, with so many distractions to discover, and there's a joyful abandon which carries through every kingdom you visit. We don't envy the designers who have to come up with Mario's next game, but if Mario Odyssey is anything to go by, absolutely anything is possible.
An utterly remarkable entry in this most celebrated of series, then, and an essential purchase whether you like Mario or not.
Pentiment for me for that price. I don't know much about it but I've heard that's the best way to experience it anyway.
well how much are they on sale in U.S. dollars though? Im an American in the U.S. and I don't go by British pound or whatever.
yeah Nintendolife is a UK/British videogame website but come on. Nintendolife staff needs to be considerate where Americans come to this dang website too
