This review originally went live in 2014, and we're updating and republishing it to celebrate the game's arrival in Switch's Game Boy Advance library via Nintendo Switch Online.
Ah, F-Zero. The futuristic racing series that’s so fast that even Nintendo lost track of it for years.
Since it released the Japanese exclusive F-Zero Climax way back in 2004 (the last physical release we got in the West was F-Zero: GP Legend the same year), Nintendo hadn't really done anything new with the series for nearly two decades, until the release of the Nintendo Switch Online exclusive F-Zero 99 — although it did digitally re-release some of the older titles and featured elements of the franchise in other games such as Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and Nintendo Land.
Developed by NDcube — who went on to become a Mario Party powerhouse — F-Zero: Maximum Velocity was originally released in 2001 alongside the GBA and appeared on the Wii U Virtual Console and as part of the 10-game lineup of GBA titles for the 3DS Ambassador Program. Although it followed F-Zero X on the Nintendo 64, this game harks back to the style and design of the original F-Zero on SNES.
Much like how its 16-bit predecessor touted the power of the SNES, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity served a similar purpose of highlighting the GBA’s graphical capabilities, and it also uses the classic Mode 7 approach to provide a pseudo-3D visual effect. It may not look particularly impressive when compared to what today’s handheld systems can provide (especially when it’s blown up on an HDTV), but it nevertheless serves as a reminder of Nintendo’s unrivalled ability to always get the most out of its own hardware.
Where F-Zero: Maximum Velocity does differ from its SNES counterpart is in its premise. The original lineup of pilots and vehicles, including the legendary Captain Falcon, are nowhere to be found. Instead, it focuses on the next generation of F-Zero pilots and takes place roughly 25 years after the original.
It’s a brand new contest, but the rules and gameplay format of old very much still apply. The single-player incorporates a standard Grand Prix setup in which you must compete across a number of tracks. Each race consists of five laps, although you must rank above a certain position in order to qualify for the next lap. This particular setup can be quite punishing if you make even just one mistake, meaning that mastering the gameplay mechanics and memorising track layouts are of the utmost importance if you want to win.
This, combined with the surprisingly nuanced control system, means that F-Zero: Maximum Velocity requires a pretty high level of skill. Coming to this game as a complete novice, it might feel like you don’t have much control over your vehicle, and it doesn't take much for your vehicle to enter an unintentional slide and crash into walls. Thankfully, this isn't down to poor controls; rather, the game demands a certain degree of finesse from you.
Holding either the left or right shoulder button will make your vehicle lean to one side, which makes a huge contribution to tackling some of the tracks’ tighter turns. In addition to this, you need to be mindful of your throttle control; beaming it at full speed around a tricky bend is a recipe for disaster, especially because your vehicle can only take so much damage before it explodes. Therefore, you must rely on a technique in which you quickly tap on and off the gas. It sounds simple enough, but attempting it while simultaneously holding down one of the shoulder buttons and steering with the D-Pad feels surprisingly difficult to pull off at first. In addition to this, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity’s track designs are remarkably challenging in places.
There are four cups, each offering five different tracks, although the fourth cup is only available upon completing the first three in expert mode (which is no easy feat). Sudden right-angled bends, narrow strips, and hazard-laden gauntlets all put you through your paces, and it can be very hard to come back from a collision on a winding piece of track, mainly because it tends to bounce you around like a pinball. Overall, it’s a tough challenge, but the fact that it demands a lot of skill while you're learning the courses makes it a rewarding one if you invest a good amount of time and master it; it's not as immediately accessible as the Super NES original, however, due to this level of difficulty. Anybody who's spent time hours with F-Zero 99 will be able to get a handle on things quicker, but Maximum Velocity is not a forgiving game.
In the Wii U version, there wasn't a lot else to do; in fact, the only other modes were Training and a time attack challenge that was limited on that console as system-link multiplayer modes in digitally released GBA titles weren't supported. It's worth noting that the original version required multiple GBA systems and a link cable – a prerequisite that most could probably never meet in the first place. Fortunately, multiplayer makes a comeback in the Nintendo Switch Online version, returning this nuanced, high-quality racer to its former glory. It's a great time, though finding three pals skillful enough to go the distance may be the biggest challenge you'll face.
Conclusion
F-Zero: Maximum Velocity still holds up today as a result of its smooth, skill-based gameplay. There may only be four cups in which to compete, but the varied difficulty and surprisingly steep learning curve when it comes to mastering the vehicles and tracks make this a game you want to keep coming back to. It doesn't rank with the absolute best of the series, perhaps, but this is undoubtedly well-made and impresses in the technical department, delivering an enjoyable dose of the franchise that also really highlights what the last Game Boy could do.
Seems like a high score to me, but I didn't play it much when I got it from the Ambassador Program. I find F-Zero and F-Zero X ultimately superior to this and I really didn't enjoy this installment at all, from what I played. Regardless, good review.
Do you think it has as much value if someone already has F Zero on Wii U VC?
I think it's better than the SNES game, but only margainally. Neither are very fun. Why not bring out the GCN on WiiU VC? That actually looks like a playable game. These are not all that much fun, and difficult to boot. I usually love a hard game, but it needs to be fun.
Thanks for the review Martin. To be honest I was hoping for a "meh it's ok if you like the series" or a "this game is awesome like a thousand hotdogs (Eddie Izzard reference) you must buy it". Instead I got exactly what I thought the game would be like beforehand and I still don't know if I should buy this game or not... I love the series and I have F-Zero on the SNES, with my limited funds and ever-growing list of games-to-buy, I just don't know if this is one I'm going to be parting with my money for just yet...
I have this on my 3DS already, and feel like the SNES F-Zero I already have on WiiU VC is a better game overall. Though, with a little Dolphin Emulation magic, I was playing the Gamecube F-Zero in HD and it was beautiful to behold and still my favorite F-Zero title.
I have never been an F Zero fan and this one definitely did not change my mind.
GP Legend is superior to this in every single way.
I need a new "F-Zero" so , so much... Y_Y
"futuristic racing series that’s so fast that even Nintendo appears to have lost track of it".......great work guys!! Made me chuckle =)
@sinalefa
F-Zero GX will.
I was always an F-Zero fan. I remember when F-Zero X released on the N64, and I was blown away by the first "real" 3D F-Zero. The tracks twisted and turned, you had inverted cylinders... it was amazing. Then the Gamecube released, and I distinctly remember my first thought: I wonder how great F-Zero will look on the new console. And to my expectations, it was mind-blowing. Even to this day, F-Zero GX holds up as one of the best looking games on Gamecube OR the Wii. I highly recommend you play GX, then judge.
Maximum Velocity is fantastic – because it demands focus and practice to get anywhere at all it isn't always the most approachable game. But man, if you stick with it then MV becomes immensely rewarding and fun.
"Put up or shut up" game design at its 2001 finest.
More interested in golden sun. I played this game in 2004 and I stinks at it
Awesome game. The track design is brutal from track 2 onward. F-Zero has always been about the single player for me, the lack of multiplayer isn't such a big deal.
I just love how CONSTANTLY demanding this game is. You can't blink for even a second.
A worthy successor to the SNES original!!!
I love this game, have a lot of fun unlocking all the hidden vehicles even the hard as hell to mastered Jet Vermilion which I had a tough time to used but now is an expert at using it. Glad it finally came out on digital but still I prefer the cart copy because you can play multiplayer on it with or without multiple copies of the game. Also the secret art endings in the game is awesome, was surprise this is the only game that the great Captain Falcon wasn't in it.
GX is great. The original isn't much fun to play today, and Maximum Velocity doesn't look that good, either.
I don't know why, but I just can't get into this game. I loved the SNES game though.
My first F-Zero game. Great game once i learned you need to tap the gas button on and off in curves.
I can get behind the tricks to mastering Maximum velocity, but to me, it still feels really drawn out.
And that's the whole problem: demanding skill to master a game is one thing, not rewarding the player for proving his skill is the one thing that makes me see this game as boring. You don't really feel the effort you put into a race, since you're either far at the lead, or getting served terribly in last place, and none of the tracks are really that well-made when looking at every other F-Zero game.
Shocking fan service.... Ninty harped on and on bout asymmetrical gameplay ... and don't integrate it when they can..... I'm not even talking about online ... just make it possible for 2 local players to enjoy!!!! But no. Its little things like that, that would give the doubters a reason to still believe in Ninty!!!
@Kid_A * high five *
Question for all who have played both the original and Maximum Velocity, if I chose just one from the VC, which should it be? I played the original alot as a kid, and was wondering if I should try something newer.
@Jazzer94 Bahaha, if you say so!
This is my favorite F-zero!
@Giygas_95 Have you played GP Legend?
This game is okay, but GP Legend is certainly better. I would rank the games as follows: X=GX>GP>F-Zero>Maximum Velocity.
@JaxonH
So I have heard, but I don't think I will go through the hassle of hunting down an old copy.
Although after hearing how right you were regarding Tropical Freeze, then I may give it a try. But getting the N64 game would be loads easier for me, as it is on VC.
@JaxonH GX is basically perfect. Even in 4 player there is never anything at all wrong with it. (Gold standard of what a console racing game should be like). Only problem with it is the only wheel it supports isn't very good.
I wish I could play it like this though : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHkpu7JebdI
Not even sure Nintendo could make another as good. It feels like both a Nintendo game and a Sega game.
Don't really care for F-Zero. Just wanted to see the score.
Also, installment is spelled wrong in the 2nd paragraph thingy.
This game is fantastic. I absolutely love playing this and it gives me an adrenaline rush from start to finish, plus it has some very underrated music tracks. However it's probably only enjoyable if you're actually good at it, it definitely took me some time to not be frustrated with it, but after that it was amazing.
@Gold: It's not spelled incorrectly, there are only two L's in American English. This is primarily a UK site.
Have the advance catridge
@Jazzer94 Most certainly! I love it, but I just like MV better! MV is much more challenging to me, but I would absolutely buy GP Legends on Wii U.
I just want F-Zero GX HD... stop teasing, Nintendo...
Remember spending most of my summer break back in 2001 playing the heck out of this game. First game I bought for my brand-new GBA and didn't regret it. It's not the best F-Zero (I actually still put X in first followed closely by GX) but it is a lot of fun. Will probably buy this either today or tomorrow, wish they would make GBA VC for the 3DS though and the long overdue N64 VC for Wii U.
Maximum Velocity is the only F-Zero game (apart from the JP exclusive Climax) that I haven't played. Will pick up eventually but what I'd really like is a VC port of F-Zero X with the N64DD expansion pack (includes track creation) especially since the announcement that Mario Kart 8 doesn't have a track creator.
As I played this many years ago (even though I can hardly remember it, and I think I wasn't too impressed anyway) I will rather wait for the release of GP Legend. It may not be so much better or very different, but at least it's entirely new to me.
So for the time being, Metroid Fusion is the only GBA title on my VC buy list. But I look forward to whatever May may bring.
Although I still think it's a decent game, I think this is actually the worst F-Zero game in the franchise.
Played this for the first time a while back thanks to the Ambassador Program. It's my first F-Zero game and I've really enjoyed it thus far. This review actually makes me feel like going to play it again right now.
@XCWarrior
Just by playing both of them you could tell they aren't that fun because both are basically launch title for their specific system. Those other games like F-Zero X, F-Zero GX, F-Zero: GP Legends, and F-Zero Climax were much better cuz they came out later in their systems life cycle, meaning that by the time of their released gamers expected them to be better than the launch versions. I applaud the SNES and Maximum Velocity versions for being great launch titles even though they were surpassed by better versions after. Had there been a new F-Zero on Wii and Wii U now, it would blow the GameCube and N64 versions out of the water.
Did not like F-zero. Did love F-zero X though, but was very hard.
I played this via the Ambassador Program and did not like tapping A on every turn. This is probably more enjoyable on Wii U thanks to the bigger controllers.
This is a very difficult game to complete 100% One of the vehicles you unlock, I forget the name, has awful handling, and it is therefore quite a challenge to achieve everything with every vehicle.
@Gold it isn't spelled wrong, America has just spelt it wrong for a few hundred years and got used to it that way!!
Nice review. I only got to try multiplayer about once back in the day, the single player certainly kept me entertained enough though. I'm looking forward to challenging any times posted to Miiverse.
It's a shame so many dismiss this game without really giving it a chance. They added a lot of depth to the controls compared to the SNES original. Once you understand and get the hang of it, it's a joy to play.
@JonWahlgren
My thoughts precisely.
It is disappointing how Nintendo keep shovelling this out and withholding GP Legend, which is a much bigger and better game.
@the_truth GP Legend could be blitzed through in about an hour. It was a disappointing sequel to Maximum Velocity on so many levels.
Of all of the GBA titles released so far, this one is last on my "must have" list....by far.
8 out of 10 is very generous. This fzero and the one for snes just have not held up over time imo
When I first played this game on my 3ds I thought I was simply terrible at it and began to hate it. After discovering that you have to tap the accelerator while going around corners I started to be able to win expert level races and at that point I started to really enjoy the game and I usually don't play F-Zero games. In my opinion this is a pretty cool game and though I have only played this and F-Zero X I can say this is a pretty good entry in the F-Zero franchise.
@retro_player_22 It wouldn't Nintendo are just not as good at making racing games as those guys from Amusement Vision were. (Nintendo couldn't even keep the framerate up for the new Mario Kart in 4 player mode). That is why GX is so good.
I'd get it if I didn't already have it for the GBA
@Falco He's not trolling.
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2014/04/preview_mario_kart_8
This is a preview of Mario Kart 8 done by this site. They mention that the fps only manages to hold up at 60fps in single and two player modes. Once you hit 3 or 4 players locally the frame rate drops to 30fps.
There's less than a month before the game comes out and it seems to be an issue with the engine they used to develop it. Doesn't sound like something that'll be easy to fix or doable in a month's time.
30 fps 60 fps 15 fps, who cares. Never has something as trivial as 30 fps-60fps kept me from enjoying a game. Onto the game reviewed I have only ever liked the GCN version. But that could be the rose colored glasses I wear for the GCN, which I also wear for the Dreamcast.
I will defiantly pick this up...
in 2017 when it's released on the 3DS.
@Obito_Tennyson Which is never since its a GBA ambassador game so it won't come to 3DS VC if GBA games do come to 3DS VC like they should be.
its an ok game.. not like F-Zero, F-Zero 64 or F-Zero GX
I remember playing this game back in the day and my thoughts were that the SNES classic was much more fun, the vehicles just didn't feel the same as they did in that, and I'm also a seasoned Golden Fox pilot, who as mentioned was not on the roster for this game. I felt that the sequel was a little better, even though it was, as I recall, based on the short-lived anime series.
I like the series, but I still like the Wipeout games a bit more.
@unrandomsam F-Zero X to me is way better than F-Zero GX. The only thing GX got that's better are the story and graphics, the fasters smoother gameplay and music in X blows GX out of the water.
Since no one has even made a mention about the soundtrack, i'm gonna have to assume that it's nothing special. Right?
@Faron I actually like the soundtrack. It's not as good as that of other games in the series, but I think a lot of people say they don't like it because they've only heard a few tracks. It's quite hard to get to the later stages where more tracks are played. Or perhaps...they just don't like any of it. I do though.
GP Legend was alright but it was astonishingly easy. I plowed through expert in one sitting, and there was no master difficulty (the only one in the F-Zero series to not have it). It's also been proven that the AI in GPL are programmed to "wait" for you if you are doing poorly.
MV was far harder to get into compared to GPL but it was a more satisfying experience in the end. It's unfortunate how many people trash this game before realizing its true potential.
