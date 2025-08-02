Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am feeling very much BetweenGamesTM at the moment after polishing off DK and all its related guides. I was hoping to have a little something drop my way in the Direct, but left feeling pretty uninspired, if I'm honest. I'll defo check out the Elliot demo this weekend, and the recent free Switch 2 update for Dragon Quest III has me keen for some more HD-2D action.

Have a good one, friends!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

There aren't many changes in my gaming habits from last week, folks! I'm in the endgame of Donkey Kong Bananza and, let me tell you, they've definitely saved the best until last, I'm going to 100% this big banana and nothing is going to stop me from doing so.

I did pick up No Sleep For Kaname Date, even though reviews seem a little lower and I was pretty disappointed in nirvanA Initiative (I know that's not a common opinion; I'm sorry!). Still, I love these characters enough that I want to spend more time with them. We'll see! Have a good one!

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend I’m gonna be digging into a few different things that I’ve picked up in the sale, and I won’t feel bad about telling you that one of them is FC 25. I just really needed an on-the-go footie fix, even if it is running at 30fps on my Switch 2.

In much nicer news, I’ll also be having a blast on Shadow Labyrinth, which I picked up despite it not scoring quite as highly as I’d hoped in our review. I’ve also been making progress in The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so both of those will get some loving too.

Have a good one!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

It is going to be hard to hold out on picking up Earthion on Steam, but I really want to play this one on consoles. I did start making progress on Donkey Kong Bananza, and it is such a cathartic experience. Moving on to Tekken 5 while still progressing my Street Fighter 6 World Tour save and moving upward to battle 25 on Front Mission 3: Remake. The end game is still a long way off...

My game of the week is the incredible, shrewd move by SEGA! In an assault worthy of a true ninja, releasing the SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance demo on the same day Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound got its own release was something out of guerrilla '90s marketing. Said entry in the Ninja Gaiden series is not only my game of the week but one of my GOTY candidates. And by the end of this month, I would write the exact same sentence about Shinobi were I not away on vacation. Truly, this is the Summer of the Ninja!

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I was going to do a bunch of garden stuff, but the weather is pants, so that means I'm going to stay inside instead. Now that my Tales of the Shire review is done and dusted, I can go back to Hundred Line! Yayyyy. I'm on day 80-something, and I hear I have a lot more to do, so I'm looking forward to that.

Otherwise, I'm trying to keep my video game slate fairly open, because Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar comes out in a month, so I want to make sure I have time to fit it in.

Oh, and I've been playing Peak with friends. Very good, although I'm certainly not very good at it. I really need to work on being a team player and not just flinging myself up at cliff faces, then getting stuck...

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.