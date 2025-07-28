Well look who finally showed up! Microsoft has today announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong (yes, the Hollow Knight: Silksong) will be making an appearance at Gamescom 2025 in a new playable demo.

In a new Xbox Wire blog post, the company confirmed that Silksong will be one of the titles coming to the Xbox booth for the duration of the event (20th-24th August). This will be playable both on PC and on the ROG Xbox Ally X — the company's upcoming entry to the wonderful world of handheld gaming.

As for what the demo will contain, your guess is as good as ours. Let's not forget that a Silksong demo was playable way back at E3 2019, but we'd expect the damn thing to have grown a fair amount since then.

Does this mean that we should all be expecting a release date sometime soon? Ehhh, maybe? We're tired of donning the clown makeup by this point, but a playable demo at a big ol' event like Gamescom might mean that something is around the corner — perhaps even at the Opening Night Live broadcast?

Who knows. What we do know, is that some very lucky people are going to get to go hands-on with Silksong next month, and we're totally not envious about that at all. Nope. Not one bit...