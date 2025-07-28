Hollow Knight: Silksong
Well look who finally showed up! Microsoft has today announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong (yes, the Hollow Knight: Silksong) will be making an appearance at Gamescom 2025 in a new playable demo.

In a new Xbox Wire blog post, the company confirmed that Silksong will be one of the titles coming to the Xbox booth for the duration of the event (20th-24th August). This will be playable both on PC and on the ROG Xbox Ally X — the company's upcoming entry to the wonderful world of handheld gaming.

As for what the demo will contain, your guess is as good as ours. Let's not forget that a Silksong demo was playable way back at E3 2019, but we'd expect the damn thing to have grown a fair amount since then.

Does this mean that we should all be expecting a release date sometime soon? Ehhh, maybe? We're tired of donning the clown makeup by this point, but a playable demo at a big ol' event like Gamescom might mean that something is around the corner — perhaps even at the Opening Night Live broadcast?

Who knows. What we do know, is that some very lucky people are going to get to go hands-on with Silksong next month, and we're totally not envious about that at all. Nope. Not one bit...

Will you be lucky enough to check this one out at Gamescom 2025? Dash down to the comments and let us know.

