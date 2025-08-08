Update [ ]:

The Pokémon Company has updated the art for both Ho-Oh and Lugia 3-Star EX cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion for, which launched last week.

The original Ho-Oh art was pulled due to accusations of plagiarism and in the days since has has placeholder art — which is really just a box with text on it.

The new art is very good, and we're glad TPC has acted quickly in rectifying the situation. Here's what it looks like, courtesy of Serebii.

The new art is very good, and we're glad TPC has acted quickly in rectifying the situation. Here's what it looks like, courtesy of Serebii.

You can read our original story on the removal of the initial art below...

Original Story: Overnight, The Pokémon Company was hit by allegations of plagiarism ahead of the release of the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket expansion, Wisdom of Sea and Sky. And today, with the release of the expansion, TPC has pulled the card — plus one other card — in question.

In a statement issued on social media (via IGN), TPC "deeply apologize[s]" for the error, which affects the Ho-Oh EX (3-Star) and Lugia EX (3-Star) cards drawn by SIE NANAHARA, which it puts down to a "production issue". The expansion was datamined yesterday by fans, which is where the card art for Ho-Oh came from.

"After internal review, we discovered that the card production team provided incorrect materials as official documents to the illustrator commissioned to create these cards". The art has been replaced in-game with a "temporary placeholder".

The team is also "conducting a broader investigation to ensure no similar issues exist elsewhere in the game."

The accusations focused on the Ho-Oh card specifically, which appears to be based on fanart art of the Legendary bird from lanjiuji, which they published in 2021.

lanjiuji, confused at the potential plagiarism, shared some comparison pics on social media, and even at a quick glance, you can see that the resemblance is pretty darn close.

They have since released a statement acknowledging The Pokémon Company's response, stating "My original post stemmed solely from perplexity upon encountering questionable images online, with no means to verify their authenticity as game assets".

"Relieved by the timely resolution, I also thank those who contributed constructive perspectives." the statement concludes. lanjiuji also potentially refers to a figure based on the artwork, created by PC House, which someone has linked in the replies. The Ho-Oh art appears to be a commission from the company.

The situation has sparked discussions around Pokémon and its legal terms surrounding fanart — which seemed to suggest that The Pokémon Company owns any publicly shared artwork, and that it doesn't need to notify anyone if the company decides to use it.

You can read the legal statement here, but whatever it says, today's decision implies that, while Pokémon could use your art, it wants to avoid doing so.

So, while we wait for the art to be replaced, let's have a look at that placeholder art, then:

If you obtain Ho-Oh or Lugia Immersive Cards you will see a placeholder like this

Well, at least people are having fun with the temporary cards...! Alongside the new expansion, there's a huge overhaul to trading too, which is a bit of a boon given how much it was criticised when it first dropped.

Have you been following this situation? Are you diving into the new expansion today? Let us know down below.