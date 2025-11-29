Jim Norman, Staff Writer

This is my final weekend before all the games release, so I'm determined to wrap up Clair Obscur and get a run or two of Absolum under my belt. Yes, these are the same two games that I have been playing every weekend for weeks now, and no, I will not apologise for that.

I'm already nervously eyeing all the titles I'll want to pick up in the next seven days, so I'll be trying to enjoy having some money while I can. That said, there's a Black Friday deal on Star Wars Outlaws that's looking particularly tempting...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'd like to give Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster a shot this weekend if I get chance – it looks so cool! Other than that, a quick dive into Metroid Prime Remastered before the fourth entry drops sounds like it might be on the cards. Have a good weekend, folks!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I forgot to mention that last weekend I went to the 10th edition of Lisboa Games Week. As one of the leading video game culture shows in Portugal, it is always a great place to meet old friends, make new ones and play the latest upcoming chart toppers. Nintendo had the biggest show floor ever, right at the main entrance, so it was impossible to miss all that Switch 2 red-tinted area. I was surprised to have play time with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, both running their demo builds quite smoothly. The main reason that made me not stay at home was hands-on with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond… and I was smiling the whole way. The latest entry in the series came out in 2007, I was an entirely different person back then. With the imminent release, I am clearing my schedule to ensure that it is all Samus Aran from next week onwards (and yes, my head is still back there, I got me a bad case of post-convention blues!).

My game of the week is Yakuza Kiwami 2. Will I be able to complete it before next week? Certainly not. Will I be redecorating the streets of Kamurochō with every street thug foolish enough to look me sideways until then? Put your money on the Dragon of Dojima, and you will never be poor again.

Kate Gray, Contributor

Not much time for gaming this weekend, as the HOLIDAY TIME has begun. I've got a Christmas party, a Christmas craft market, a house Christmas decoration plan, and a (not-Christmas) D&D session.

But I did just buy Outer Worlds 2 in the Steam Sale, like I said I would last week. So mayyyyyybe I can find the time in between all the Christmas...

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm still playing and loving Shinobi, and the upcoming Animal Crossing update has got me surveying the state of my museum. Bugs, fossils, and fish-wise, I'm 100% complete, but my art gallery is perhaps 20% finished. So, I've started hitting Redd up on Harv's Island to see about changing that.

Elsewhere, I'm dipping into the Namco DLC for Atari 50, and the kids are intrigued by Katamari Damacy, so it might be time for a Reroll. Have a good one, folks.

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.