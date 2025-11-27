Earlier this week, Nintendo detailed its free update for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. This update for the Zelda-themed Musou is now officially available on the Switch 2.

Nintendo has shared the official patch notes on its website, and it highlights all the new features (including new quests, weapons, new Sync Strikes, battles) and also details various "improved features" and "fixed issues", which should make the overall experience more enjoyable.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Ver. 1.0.2 (Released November 26, 2025)

Features added

New quests added:

Multiple challenges and quests were added as an element of clearing the main game.

New "Vicious Enemies" for Bokoblin and Sludge Like now appear. "Fuse Attacks" like "Boko Rapid Spin" that are performed using materials from "Vicious Bokoblins" will be incredibly powered up compared to past materials.

New weapons added:

Added the Longsword of Light, a special long sword that Rauru granted the protection of the power of light to, and the High Guard's Spear, a spear issued to the bravest warriors serving the king of Hyrule.

You can acquire these by clearing battles that are added in this update.

New exclusive Sync Strikes:

Exclusive Sync Strikes added for Zelda and Calamo.

Zelda will return a boomerang that Calamo throws using the Power of Time and follow up. If the player can press the X Button with good timing, she will catch the boomerang and the attack will become powerful.

You can learn these by clearing the quests that are added in this update.

Fighting alongside Flux Construct:

You will now be able to perform Sync Strikes with Flux Constructs. These powerful spin attacks will scatter minor enemies, and chip away at the Weak Point Gauge of powerful enemies.

You will be able to perform this in existing battles where Flux Constructs appear in addition to the battles that are added in this update.

New battles added:

"Eve of the Final Confrontation"

"In Search of Poes"

"The Struggle for Ash Swamp"

Improved Features

Actions:

Special actions for the mysterious construct can now be saved for each weapon type.

Added a warning sound before the effects of the unique skills "Power Surge" and "Boundless Energy" end.

Battles:

You can now select characters and weapons in "The Tanagar Meditation Hall."

A preview of the health recovery amount is now displayed when selecting "Special Rations" or "Battery."

Deployment Preparations Screen:

From the "Allies" screen during deployment preparation, you can now press the Y Button to jump to the "Aside Quests."

The Hyrule Map:

Added tutorials displayed on the Hyrule map to the list.

You can now visualize how ground areas are divided on the Hyrule map.

When hovering over a battle, a preview of the area you can reclaim is now displayed.

Quests:

Changed the color of the text on the quests list to yellow for items that can be cleared. Adjusted the clear status display of quests.

Fixed issues

The Unique Skill "Construct Launch" would not gain the effect of some special effects or enhancements.

Aside Quest "Defeat — enemies using Zonai device" would not be counted even the player fulfilled the conditions for strong attacks using Zonai gear or aerial combat.

Even if the weapon art "May Guard Automatically, Shocking/Freezing/Burning Enemies" was triggered with the Frox’s attack and the player guarded automatically, the enemy would not go into the elemental state that would be expected.

If the player does "Control Character" from the Pause Menu, there were times when the enhanced state would be undone.

When selecting "Retry" after particular control actions, there were times when the background music would no longer play.

It would be impossible to progress when using GameShare.

When communication would stop while using GameShare, attacks would not land on particular enemies.

When playing two-player split screen, there would be times when the player would return to "The Hyrule Map" when selecting "Retry" after particular control actions.

When playing two-player split screen, the camera controls would go in reverse when performing a Sync Strike with Pinnec.

Issues with certain screen displays.

This patch follows a launch update for the title on 5th November 2025. You can find out more about today's update in our previous story.