Nintendo has announced that it will acquire a majority stake in Bandai Namco Studios Singapore after reaching an agreement with Bandai Namco for the transfer of shares next year.

Described in the press release as being "for the purpose of strengthening its development structure," BNSS will become a Nintendo subsidiary and go by the new name of Nintendo Studios Singapore.

The deal is planned to go through on 1st April 2026, with Nintendo acquiring 80% of shares, with the rest to follow some time after "once the subsidiary’s operations have stabilized."

Nintendo has partnered with Bandai Namco on several first-party projects, with this studio having worked on Splatoon 3 (contributing concept art, character modelling, environment modelling, and animation, according to the studio's website) as well as various high-profile Bandai Namco games. Here's a description of the studio from Bandai Namco's site:

Over the years, our studio in Singapore has worked on a variety of iconic game titles such as TEKKEN, ACE COMBAT, SOUL CALIBUR and Taiko no Tatsujin. From concept to art, and all the way to development, we cover it all. Explore our portfolio of game and demo titles by selecting any of it.

Nintendo anticipates that the acquisition "will have only a minor effect on Nintendo’s results for this fiscal year."

This latest acquisition follows acknowledgement earlier in November that the company intended to expand its internal development teams. Nintendo Pictures was another addition in 2022, followed by Shiver Entertainment's integration in 2024.

For reference, here's the full text from the investor announcement:

November 27, 2025

To Whom It May Concern

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Acquisition of Shares in a Singapore-Based Entity to Strengthen Development Structure

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Japan; President and Representative Director: Shuntaro Furukawa; hereinafter “Nintendo”) hereby announces that it has entered into a share transfer agreement with Bandai Namco Studios Inc. (HQ: Koto-ku, Tokyo; President: Daisuke Uchiyama) to acquire shares of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd. (HQ: Singapore; CEO: Makoto Ishii; hereinafter “BNSS”) for the purpose of strengthening its development structure.

As a result of this acquisition of shares, BNSS will become a subsidiary of Nintendo and will continue its development operations under the new name Nintendo Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd.

1. Purpose of Acquisition BNSS was established as one of Bandai Namco Group’s overseas bases and is a development company with strong expertise in creating in-game art assets. It has contributed to the development of Nintendo titles, including the Splatoon series, and has an ongoing business relationship with Nintendo.

Considering this business record, Nintendo has made the decision to acquire shares in BNSS to strengthen the development structure of the Nintendo Group.

Subject to the satisfaction of all relevant customary conditions for transactions of this nature, Nintendo plans to acquire 80% of BNSS shares on April 1, 2026. The remaining shares will be acquired after a certain period, once the subsidiary’s operations have stabilized. 2. Overview of the Entity Whose Shares Will Be Acquired

(1) Name Bandai Namco Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd. (*) (2) Location 21 Media Circle, #09-01/03, Infinite Studios, Singapore 138562 (3) Representative title and name CEO Makoto Ishii (4) Business activities Game development, including creation of in-game art assets (5) Capital Stock SGD 1,000,000 (as of November 2025) (6) Date of Foundation March 1, 2013

* Following the acquisition of shares, Bandai Namco Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd. will be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd.

3. Future Business Projection

This acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo’s results for this fiscal year.

