PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend I am going to wrap myself up in FC 26 on Switch 2 as much as I can. I'm on my own for the next few days, you see, so it's gonna be 24/7 rage-quitting online matches and looking up soccer rules in disbelief for me, I'm afraid.

Oh, and I can't stop playing Silksong. But I don't imagine I'm particularly unique in that just now. Have a nice weekend, and should we cross paths on the FC 26 early access field of battle over the next 48hrs or thereabouts, well, honestly, I hope you get a proper stuffing, mate.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I could say "Hollow Knight plus X and Y" as I have the past few weeks, but really it's just going to be Hollow Knight. I just found the double-jump and the downward-smash in quick succession, and I'm eager to crack on and make proper progress towards the endgame. Newsflash! It's good. It's not blowing my mind, but it feels great (man, I wish I had that Switch 2 Pro Controller, though!) and, more to the point, I'm still playing it after 20 hours. It's doing something right.

But yeah, I'm eager to finish. GOTY will be here before you know it.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm getting very excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, folks. So I've gone back to play through Metroid Dread one more time before Retro's latest drops in December. It's like comfort food for me, it's just too good.

I'd like to say I'm playing something else, but that's pretty much it! Truth be told, I'm eager to dive into Silent Hill f next week on PS5, so I'm holding off on playing anything too substantial in the meantime.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I was a very lucky boy and got both Clair Obscur and Metaphor: ReFantazio for my birthday this week, two short little games that I could probably breeze through in a weekend (hahaha… gulp).

Unfortunately, both have sat on the sideline since I pulled them from their brightly coloured wrapping paper because Silksong is eating up all of my free time.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’m in a post-Silksong slump. I’m actually fighting back the urge to do a second playthrough or a Steel Soul run right now. But no, I have to get ready for Hades II’s 1.0 launch, so naturally, it’s time to start afresh in Hades and see how much recent muscle-memory will screw me over.

Otherwise, I still have a ton of UFO 50 games to check out, but I cannot put Magic Garden down. I’m so close to getting the cherry and all achievements on it, and it’s so fun and moreish. Enjoy your weekend, folks!

Zion Grassl, Video Producer

This is a big weekend for me! After nearly a decade of saying “This is the year I’m going to play through Metroid Prime” it’s finally happening. I’m currently hunting down the last few Chozo Artifacts (which have been a huge pain in the morphball to find) and thankfully Ollie’s guide here on Nintendo Life is keeping me sane!

I’ll probably wrap this up over the weekend, but there’s also the off chance that I play Fortnite all weekend as you can now pilot the Power Rangers Megazord from now until October 3rd! I just unlocked the Green Ranger skin from the battle pass too! Young Zion is freaking out right now. I want to savour this moment for as long as I can, but honestly I wish these Fortnite events didn’t have an end date. Why can’t they run year round, as maybe a separate game mode?

Well, that's what we have planned for this most Mario of weekends, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.