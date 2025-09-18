Nintendo has today announced it will be expanding its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service with two more games for the Game Boy Advance library.

They include the Namco titles Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, and they'll be arriving next week on 25th September 2025. Here's an official description of both:

KLONOA™ Empire of Dreams

The ruler of a distant empire suffers from a serious case of sleepless nights. In his torment, Emperor Jillius passes a law forbidding his loyal subjects from ever dreaming again! One morning, our hero Klonoa and his friend Huepow find themselves in front of the emperor, charged with dreaming of

adventure. As punishment for their crimes, they must defeat the four monsters that plague the lands.

Play as Klonoa and take down enemies with the ever-trusty Wind Bullet. Solve puzzles and collect helpful items like stars as you jump your way through 40 incredible stages! Help Klonoa in his journey to redeem himself and find out just why dreams have become so taboo...

Mr. Driller™2

Join Susumu and Anna as a mysterious outbreak of Blocks threatens the world's existence once more. Armed with a mighty drill, dig deep through multicolored blocks until you reach safety. Not all blocks will be breakable, so be careful that the blocks you break don't cause others to fall on you or cut off your Air Supply! Scramble to grab air capsules for a recharge, and you'll be just fine to reach your goal. How deep can you dig underground? Drill to your heart's content in three modes: Mission Driller, Endless Driller, and Time Attack Driller!

Japan will receive the same two titles next week. Will you be revisiting these games on Nintendo's subscription service? Let us know in the comments.