Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 arrive on the Switch this October, and Nintendo has now released a new seven-minute overview trailer.

It features another look at the gameplay, the additional content you can expect, as well as the new features added to this updated package. The catch is, the trailer has only been released in Japan, but there's still enough on display to get an idea about what's going on. When an English version of the trailer is released (or a similar trailer is released), we'll provide an update.

You can see our recent coverage of this new package in our previous posts here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo has also announced its next Mario Movie is based on the Super Mario Galaxy universe.