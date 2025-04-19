Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Well, I finally started Blue Prince on PS5 (not a Switch game, I know, but it should be!!) and I've expectedly fallen down the rabbit hole. I'm still at that point shared by all good puzzlers where I have zero idea what's going on, but my notebook is already full of mad theories. I'll keep enjoying the vibes until it inevitably takes over my whole personality next week.

On Switch, I'll keep enjoying my silly little puzzles in Mario's Picross and continue exploring my silly little happy place in Pikmin 1. It's nice to have a little respite from everything else going on every once in a while.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I think my gaming plans are pretty much identical to last week’s! I was slow to start Ender Lilies last week, but I’m deep in now and really enjoying my time with it. It’s definitely got “first Metroidvania” vibes to it, which makes me all the more excited for the sequel, but the mood, the tone? It’s perfect.



Outside of me side-eyeing a Blue Prince purchase and juggling Xenoblade Chronicles X again, my partner is playing Mass Effect for the first time, which is fun to watch. So while I’m space-jumping all across Mira, he’s space-jumping between a bunch of different planets. Pfft. Have a good one!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m playing Pikmin. Lot’s of Pikmin. I recently picked up the original on Switch as part of an upcoming Catch-Up Crew feature. Having never played the series before, I felt a certain sense of apprehension about diving into a series that, up until now, I hadn't given a single thought. I won’t completely spoil how I feel about the experience here, so let’s just reiterate that I’m playing lots of Pikmin… voluntarily… all the time. Oh, and I also bought Pikmin 2.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm playing "Hosting Easter Dinner For My In-Laws". It is a mildly stressful resource management strategy game, and it's all about trying to balance the happiness of your visitors with an elaborate cooking mini-game. I'm pretty good at this kind of game, and I usually manage to finish a run just fine, but I really struggle with the time management aspect, even in two-player mode! And yes, I looked for mods, and there's only one helpful one called "Buy An Air Fryer", which I already have installed. I guess it's my fault though - I always take the "Yorkshire Puddings" card, even if it doesn't work with my deck, because I just really like that card. I also heard the developers added a New Game Plus mode called "Make A Dessert, Too!!!" but I don't know if I'm good enough at the game to try it...

Gavin Lane, Editor

Despite having a hundred jobs to do around the house, the forecast says rain, so I can’t get outside and do them. Oh-no-what-can-you-do — video games it is!

I’m keen to get further in Prime Remastered, and I’m jonesing to dig out a GameCube and take a trip to PNF-404 in the original Pikmin. A couple of grey days over a long weekend is the perfect excuse. Have a good one, everyone.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

This weekend on Mira, I had to step into Cauldros much earlier than anticipated because of Hope’s affinity mission. With a level 30 Skell frame squad, it did not go well… so in this (extra large) weekend, I will be upgrading everyone to level 50 frames and farm for some serious firepower in Noctilum drops. I also completed the new content flying Skell plot, being rewarded with an atmospheric jet Skell as a result. Flying around at top speed and being able to hop between continents in mere minutes is quite the experience. However, flying into Cauldros, I accidentally bumped a level 70 Ganglion battle barge. Getting one-shotted out of the sky and having to replace said Skell was not fun at all… Cauldros is scary, man!

For the first time in weeks I am actually playing something else this weekend besides the mighty Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. A new major update is out for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, with a brand new operation available in Avarax. A rescue mission, a rogue AI, a Tyranid Trygon on the hunt and a new pocket melta-pistol are all more than enough excuses to serve the Emperor once more.

And for those wondering: Nope, haven’t decided on what new TV setup I’m getting...

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.