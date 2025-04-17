Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

The Mario Kart World Direct has been and gone, and we learnt... not all that much actually. What we did get out of it, mind you, is a fresh batch of screenshots from Nintendo, showcasing the majority of our new racers with some stunning close-ups.

World appears to have the series' biggest roster yet, with an almighty line-up of characters at your disposal and even more options if you include all the unlockable costumes. We're already breaking down every confirmed character in our guide, but if you want to feast your eyes on some of the newbies, we've got the following gallery for you to see 'em at a glance.

So, let's dive into some of these new screenshots, starting with the fresh faces you'll encounter in the Mario Kart World roster:

And how about those new outfits, eh? We've got some screenshots of those, too:

That's it from the characters, but the close-up look doesn't end there! Here's a couple of snaps from Mario Kart World's game modes, starting with those Free Roam collectables and missions:

Onto the returning Battle Mode...

And, finally, Time Attack and Vs Races:

Oof, a lot to take in, no? There's every chance that we'll hear even more about Mario Kart World in the run up to its 5th June launch date, but we're already wondering if it's time for a new main...

What do you make of these new Mario Kart World snaps? Let us know what you're most excited about in the comments.