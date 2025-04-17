The Mario Kart World Direct has been and gone, and we learnt... not all that much actually. What we did get out of it, mind you, is a fresh batch of screenshots from Nintendo, showcasing the majority of our new racers with some stunning close-ups.

World appears to have the series' biggest roster yet, with an almighty line-up of characters at your disposal and even more options if you include all the unlockable costumes. We're already breaking down every confirmed character in our guide, but if you want to feast your eyes on some of the newbies, we've got the following gallery for you to see 'em at a glance.

So, let's dive into some of these new screenshots, starting with the fresh faces you'll encounter in the Mario Kart World roster: