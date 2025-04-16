Ready for some savings? Nintendo has kicked off an all-new 'Partner Spotlight' sale on the North American eShop, bringing discounts to thousands of titles until 27th April at 11:59pm PT.

To help you see the best of the best, we've assembled the following list highlighting every game in the sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher. The games are accompanied by their sale price in USD, and we've presented things alphabetically so you can track down a select title at a glance.

There's a fair amount of crossover with the European 'Save & Play' sale in here, but, as its name suggests, there are no first-party offerings to be found.

If you want to pick up some eShop credit before diving in, we've got you covered. You'll find all credit options in the links below:

Are you sitting comfortably? Then let's begin...

Abzu (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Giant Squid Release Date: 29th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









$4.99 (-75%) Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies. Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Abzû has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score, and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. Abzû isn't a game about winning, but about the journey (no pun intended) you take getting there.

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$7.49 (-50%) Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU )

















$12.49 (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







$4.99 (-75%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. And if you fancy even more, Axiom Verge 2 is also on sale for $9.99 (-50%). Axiom Verge $36.97

£24.99

Amazon (US)

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















$10.49 (-42%) Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: JoyMasher Release Date: 11th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )









$5.09 (-70%) For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Number None / Developer: Number None Release Date: 14th May 2024 ( USA ) / 14th May 2024 ( UK/EU )











$8.99 (-55%) Braid remains a landmark equally for indie game development and puzzle platformers. The time control mechanics are mind-bendingly satisfying to play with and the puzzles are wickedly inventive. This Anniversary Edition is an exquisite expression of the original concept, with everything spruced up to perfection. And, even on top of that, it includes interactive creators’ commentary that sets a high watermark for in-game analysis and represents a new key text for anyone interested in how games are made. In short: this package is an all-timer.

Card Shark (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nerial Release Date: 2nd Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$6.99 (-65%) Card Shark is the kind of game that at first blush seems like it just won’t work. Lots of dialogue bookended by brief, simplistic minigame sequences seems like it would make for an experience that would lose its luster quickly, yet we couldn’t put it down. Witty writing, high-stakes gameplay, and a gorgeous art style all come together here to make for a game that’s well-executed and unique in its appeal. If you’re looking to try something awesome that notably bucks most modern gaming trends, Card Shark is absolutely something we’d recommend, well worth your time and money.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )











$3.99 (-80%) While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.