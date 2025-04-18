Update [ ]:

As part of a multi-hour livestream from Japan, it's been revealed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch for Switch 2 on 4th September.

The release date was announced earlier as part of Star Wars Celebration, the annual blowout for all things far, far away, this year taking place in Tokyo and being livestreamed at the time of writing. (Thanks to DuckInPond for the tip!)

The stream also gave us a glimpse of the game apparently running on Switch 2 hardware, although it was fleeting and was seen on a Switch 2 on a big TV screen.

Original Story:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Star Wars Outlaws is on the way to the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year and in case you missed it, it's also getting some new "story pack" DLC.

Apart from 'Wild Card' (originally released last year) there's the upcoming story 'A Pirate's Fortune'. The development team has now confirmed this DLC pack will be arriving on 15th May 2025 for other platforms. So, by the time the Switch 2 version arrives, it will have already been released.

Alongside this, a new trailer has been shared, along with a bit about what you can expect from this new story pack. There are also some details on how exactly it will be distributed:

"In the new story pack, Kay Vess and Nix team up with the legendary Hondo Ohnaka on a journey that picks up after the completion of the main storyline in the base game. They’ll face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders, infiltrating the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, they’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League, who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for completing contracts to smuggle dangerous goods across the galaxy. "Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune will be automatically accessible and free to Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners or available for separate purchase for a suggested retail price of $14.99. With the release of Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners also receive the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs."

To celebrate this DLC, all players will be gifted some cosmetic items based on the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series - including an outfit for Nix, trophy for the speeder, and trinket for both the speeder and trailblazer.

Last but not least, a demo for this game has also been released this week. If we hear about something similar for Switch 2 when this game arrives, we'll let you know.