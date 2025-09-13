PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

I was all geared up and hoping for the Galaxy 1 and 2 announcement that we got, although I now have to wait (and they're really quite expensive), so cold water has been applied to those plans.

Now, instead, I'll defo be diving into the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC, I'm excited for that, and I'll also take a look at Storm Lancers, which I've been keen on since it first got announced a while back. I'm really hoping the talent at ProbablyMonsters delivers something special here! Oh, and my Silksong playthrough must low-key continue!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I recently got to Deepnest in Hollow Knight. Lovely place. Looking forward to exploring more there, definitely. Beyond that, I still haven't fired up Star Wars: Outlaws, and UFO 50 continues to surprise/delight/astound.

And beyond that, Episode 9 of Robert Ashley's A Life Well Wasted is sitting downloaded on my phone. It's been nearly three years since the last and, while I feel it deserves my undivided attention, listening in the kitchen while prepping something tasty sounds like a pretty perfect evening. Have a good one, folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Y'know what, I might just play that newly-announced Donkey Bananza DLC! It looks awesome.

Otherwise, I'm on a bit of a Contra binge at the moment, so I'm playing a lot of the Anniversary Collection on Switch. Those early entries really are peerless.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, same as last weekend, and every evening this week: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. What a game! Marvelous XSEED finally found the recipe for success!

It's packed with tiny, beautiful, entirely unnecessary details, like snow falling off trees when you run into them, lanterns and window shutters swaying in the wind, and animals that lie down to rest. I am so happy that this game exists, with this level of love and care put into it, and I hope that it's a sign of equally good Story of Seasons games to come!But also I will be on a plane next week, so I might need to pick a good Plane Game (again — I promise I don't usually travel this much. It's a family reunion! Blame them, not me.)

My personal game development projects right now are centering around MICROGAMES — fishing minigames, specifically, but more generally speaking, any tiny games-within-games that have compelling and moreish mechanics. I know that sounds like I should just play WarioWare, but that's not exactly what I'm looking for. I'm thinking Stardew Valley's fishing minigame, or (if anyone remembers it) the carpentry minigame in Puzzle Pirates. Recommendations absolutely encouraged! It's Research™!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Yes, I'm still playing Silksong. That's it. That's the tea.

My review is coming next week, but it's safe to say I love it. Have a good weekend, everyone!

Well, that's what we have planned for this most Mario of weekends, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.